Check out these homes on the Montrose market now

1723 Freedom Way, Montrose, 81401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $414,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,703 Square Feet | Built in None

Pete Rock, The Rock Group Real Estate Professionals, LLC, C: 970-901-4812, mtnvalleypete@gmail.com, www.crenmls.com: This three bedroom two bath is the perfect place to call home. Very tastefully done, inside and out. The covered patio in back is perfect to entertain guests or to relax and enjoy. The three car garage has plenty of room for your cars and the "extra" stuff you have. Conveniently located to whatever you need.

3404 Woodford Avenue, Montrose, 81401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $535,000 | 1,956 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Built by local reputable builder Design Build Unlimited (Billy Hutto) in 2019, this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath with an office ranch home is full of style! Open concept kitchen, dining and living room offers vaulted ceiling and plenty of natural light. Custom cabinets including a cabinet pantry with quartz countertops in kitchen and large island of white oak, stainless appliances, gas range with double oven. Beautiful light fixtures throughout. Durable wood laminate floors throughout with tile in baths and the huge laundry room, upgraded carpet in bedrooms. Double vanity in master with dual heads in shower. Large back covered, southern covered front porch, fully landscaped with sprinkler system, and handy shed. HOA open space behind home. Forced air, gas heat with central A/C and tankless on-demand hot water heater. Oversized 2-car garage. Great south of town location, within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, Rec center and Cottonwood Elementary.

12805 6700 Road, Montrose, 81401 3 Beds 3 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,831 Square Feet | Built in None

Trena Unrein, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Western Colorado Properties, C: 970-209-9947, tunrein_broker@hotmail.com, www.crenmls.com: Beautifully remodeled open concept home on large irrigated lot. Once you step inside you will be greeted with a cozy, right at home feel. Attention to detail is given beginning with all new stainless steel appliances, new interior/exterior paint, carpet, laminate, tile, new bathrooms with walk-in closets, new lighting, central air and more. This 3 bedroom home features a half bath powder room, as well as two on-suite bathrooms with step-in showers, and the finished basement has been wired with fiber optic. There is a patio area in front as well as a covered porch leading into the nice sized fenced yard. A large 10 x 16 Overholt shed is ready for your projects or yard equipment. This home boasts so many opportunities, you can rent out the basement as it has it's own entrance, or perfect for a mother-in-law suite. Investors can rent out top and bottom separately for additional income. It is already plumbed and wired for appliances and set perfectly for your cabinets. Set up your showing today.

2277 Jason Way, Montrose, 81401 4 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,850 Square Feet | Built in None

Kerri Noonan-Inda, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Western Colorado Properties, C: 970-275-1378, kerri@montrosehometeam.com, http://www.montrosecolorado.com/: This well maintained 2,850 square foot Montrose home is nestled in a convenient location, very near shopping and trails, and is just a few minutes from Montrose downtown and amenities. The stunning curb appeal in the front yard finishes off the first impression with a spacious covered porch. On the main level of this home, find an open concept living space that flows naturally, and the kitchen/dining feature kitchen bar seating, a nice sized dining area, ample storage, and all included kitchen appliances. From the kitchen, the sliding doors lead out to a quaint covered back patio. The patio overlooks an impeccably kept yard with beautiful flowers and greenery. From the main level inside, a wide stairway leads to the finished basement, with properly conforming egress windows in the main bedroom and non-conforming in the 4th bedroom. The large living/flex area centers the space, with the two spacious bedrooms on either side, and a full bath. The laundry/utility room offers loads of added storage and a well-lit space to complete projects as well. Make this your HAPPY home today!

