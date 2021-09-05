CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminnville, TN

Mcminnville-curious? These homes are on the market

Mcminnville Bulletin
Mcminnville Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Mcminnville, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mcminnville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N0RL5_0bnMmp2A00

1637 Shangri La Ln, Mcminnville, 37110

3 Beds 3 Baths | $479,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,389 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located just outside the city limits in a great location. This home features 2 acres of land, beautiful views, and country living at its best. New paint, carpet, shiplap in living room and master bedroom, fenced in back yard, concrete patio and carport area concrete. If sq. ft imp. please measure. Buyer and buyer's agent to verify all pertinent information.

For open house information, contact Deborah A. Fisher, Colonial Realty at 931-473-9567

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2280556)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47tHAd_0bnMmp2A00

90 Bybee Wood Dr 1, Mcminnville, 37110

2 Beds 1 Bath | $575 | 610 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Only $250 Deposit **Availability date is subject to change without notice depending on the condition of the property or if when it becomes vacant. **AMENITIES*** Central Heat and Air Refrigerator Stove Washer and Dryer Hook up Pet Friendly (30lbs max) This home does accept section 8

For open house information, contact Jim Stevens, Stevens Realty at 931-526-5188

Copyright © 2021 Upper Cumberland Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UCARTN-205903)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TvtJh_0bnMmp2A00

105 Taft St, Mcminnville, 37110

2 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Super cute home featuring 2 bedrooms and full bath. Home has been completely renovated and features partial basement/cellar. Covered front porch and open back deck. Laminate flooring and tile in bathroom.

For open house information, contact Gregory R. Goff, Exit Realty Bob Lamb & Associates at 615-896-5656

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2269183)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XpmEy_0bnMmp2A00

1318 Bethany Rd, Mcminnville, 37110

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Mobile Home | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Great deal on this like new 3/2 home with permanent foundation on 2.31 acres. Completely remodeled with all new appliances, new water heater and new HVAC.

For open house information, contact Kathy Dunn, Highlands Elite Real Estate at 931-400-8820

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2275414)

