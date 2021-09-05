Top homes for sale in Marquette

(Marquette, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Marquette than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

577 Silver Creek, Marquette, 49855 4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,584 Square Feet | Built in 1969

What a beautiful setting! Sitting on 3.44 Acres in Sands Township, this 4 bed 3 bath home has all you've been looking for! Four out buildings, a two car attached garage, huge entertainment and living space, and two additional basement rooms make this a potential 6 bedroom home! This home features a new boiler system, new roof in 2019, recently painted exterior, new carpeting and LVP floor coverings, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, all new interior paint, updated septic system, commercial grade fencing and more! Call now to see this great property!

For open house information, contact BEN CARLSON, SELECT REALTY at 906-228-2772

125 Chocolay River, Marquette, 49855 5 Beds 4 Baths | $669,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,361 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Beautiful custom built home, built in 2007, on wooded lot on cul-de-sac, just 5.5 miles from downtown Marquette, in preferred neighborhood, with no thru traffic. Almost 2 acres with the feel of the country and access to, a local recreational favorite, the Chocolay River, but with high speed hard lined cable internet, natural gas heat, central air, all the modern conveniences. The best of both worlds with fresh clean well water, but township sewer, so no worrying about septic maintenance. This home leaves an impression from the moment you drive up. Great curb appeal! Entering the front door you are drawn to the tall windows at the back of the home in the great room with its cathedral ceilings. This area is open concept living, dining and kitchen. The kitchen boasts exquisite hand-crafted ash cabinetry, granite counter tops, new stainless appliances, and large pantry. Oak hardwood floors gleam in the kitchen, living and dining areas. The natural gas fireplace will keep you cozy on chilly winter nights. Step out to the back deck, sit and relax, enjoy views of pristine pine forested area leading to the Chocolay River. The private main floor master suite boasts vaulted ceilings, walk-in cedar-lined closet, beautiful view of the backyard and tree line, and large dedicated master bath with garden tub, separate custom tile shower, and dual sink vanity. A half bath with new quartz counters, convenient mud room/laundry area just inside the three car garage and a nice sized office with built- in closet storage at front of home round out the main floor. Upstairs you'll find three spacious bedrooms... one with it's own kitchenette! You'll also find a shared full bath with new quartz counter on the upper level and space at top of stairs looking out over great room that would make a great reading nook. The expansive walk out lower level has been entirely finished and is an amazing space for family and entertaining with gorgeous stone and cherry wood accents. It includes a fully functioning custom Schwalbach wet bar for entertaining, rec room, fireplace, a full bath, and additional bedroom or office space. Patio pavers outside the sliding glass doors draw you out to the large backyard and the trail down to the river beach. Garage has two doors but is double back on one sid with storage loft as well, plenty of room for vehicles and toys! Landscaping is complete with many perennials and lawn is lush giving yard a park like feel. Driveway is paved. Well built 2x6 construction and extremely energy efficient home with Nu-Wool insulation. Air exchange system keeps indoor air fresh and clean. The neighborhood also has access to Silver Creek as well and the bike path only minutes away from Lake Superior and downtown Marquette. This one is an absolute gem! Schedule your private showing today!

For open house information, contact JENNIFER COSCO, SELECT REALTY at 906-228-2772

2262 Cherry, Marquette, 49855 3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Welcome to Trowbridge! This cozy 3 bed / 1.5 bath ranch home sits in desirable Marquette Township, close to many biking trails, the business strip, downtown, the hospital, and NMU! Offering one level living, the front porch welcomes you into the spacious living room which has hardwood floors. Connected to the living room, the eat in kitchen has plenty of counter and storage space. Just off of the kitchen is the laundry area and a half bathroom, along with an exterior side door that opens to the fenced in back yard. A shed can be found in the backyard, offering extra storage, along with a garden area, patio, and plenty of room to play! Towards the rear of the home is a full bathroom and three bedrooms, one of which is connected to the half bath. A few steps down the street is Lions Park which offers a baseball field, ice rink, and a jungle gym! Across the street is the V-Boom Pump Track! The EZ Stop convenience store and Rose's Dugout are just a couple blocks away offering quick access to essentials!

For open house information, contact CRAIG HEINONEN, COLDWELL BANKER SCHMIDT REALTORS at 906-225-5992

2229 Presque Isle, Marquette, 49855 2 Beds 2 Baths | $198,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,230 Square Feet | Built in 1896

Well maintained home with spacious rooms, main floor laundry, large back yard with alley access, rear deck, covered front porch and detached garage. Close to Lake Superior, bike path, ball fields and park. The home is move in ready with new bathroom, updated flooring, newly painted and some new appliances. Great starter home at an affordable price with newer roof and vinyl siding.

For open house information, contact THERESA HUNTER, SELECT REALTY at 906-228-2772