Marion-curious? These homes are on the market

(Marion, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marion will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

675 Greasy Creek Road, Marion, 28752 2 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1995

McDowell Farm and Farmhouse / Searcy Mountain Farm - 2 BR,3 BA home in a picturesque, pastoral +/- 26 acre site. The open fields to the rear and the front of the home will provides many possibilities including pasture space or farming. The home itself was built in 1995 and offers a very large 2 bedroom floor plan. Interior highlights include the fireplace and living room, expansive ensuite bedroom, full partially finished basement (additional bedroom space possible), great side porch, and oversized double garage. A great added bonus is the 1930s era separate farmhouse that is dry and used for additional storage. The land has extensive fencing, barns, creek frontage, and wonderful long range views (especially from the house).

266 Azalea Hills Lane, Little Switzerland, 28749 4 Beds 3 Baths | $397,800 | Cabin | 1,756 Square Feet | Built in 1959

SADDLE UP! You will love the "WESTERN LOOK" & RUSTIC NATURE OF THIS MOUNTAIN HIDEAWAY. Bring your HORSES to their outdoor 3 stall corral then ride the mountain trails. This "TREE HOUSE" is the perfect mountain hide-a-way. The easy entry lower level is a bonus room with a half bath, game or bedroom, with laundry. The outdoor stairs lead to the large open deck and covered porch with entry into an open great room and dining with large stone fireplace. The RARE, RED OAK SHORT WOOD Floors are featured throughout the home. The UNIQUE CUSTOM PIVOT Kitchen has cowhide-covered cabinets and African Slate Tile. Two cozy bedrooms and full bath complete this level of the home. Pine Knot Paneling adorn the walls with stained glass accent windows. Spiral Staircase leads to a private space with full bath and large bedroom leading to a private front balcony and a second deck and stairs. Sit up a beverage area and go straight to your balcony for morning coffee. The Custom Native Laurel stairways and decking add to this Unique Country Cottage. A GREAT FAMILY HOME LOCATED 2 MILES FROM THE RESORT OF LITTLE SWITZERLAND, Blue Ridge Parkway, Hiking and Outdoor FUN....MAKE THIS YOUR DREAM HOME COME TRUE!

136 Catawba Drive, Marion, 28752 3 Beds 3 Baths | $439,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,630 Square Feet | Built in 2022

***Under Construction***Designed for permanent or second home living, this 1630 sq. ft. home with touches of stonework, horizontal & vertical wood siding, barn wood shutters, cedar shakes and metal roof accents is under construction and ready for Interior Selections to be made. This home by Moss Creek renowned for luxury rustic home & cabin design reflects the natural beauty of the setting. The open floor plan features window placement to capture the beauty of the NC Mountains and a kitchen that opens to a comfortable living area that flows to outdoor relaxing or entertaining. LFMC offersl underground services including sewer, water, power, and high-speed cable. See more at LinvilleFallsMountainClub.com and thenorthcove.com. All photos are of the model home located at 188 Catawba Dr.

191 Sunny Street, Marion, 28752 2 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 700 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Great 2 bedroom, handicapped bath, living room/with ceiling fan,kitchen & dining w/range, refrigerator and stackable washer/dryer and the lot it sits on. In the heart of Pleasant Gardens. Enjoy the outside from your front porch or cook out on your back deck. Information from the seller: Range/August 2021; Roof/2020; These updates done in 2008: New wiring, Siding, HP, Windows, New handicapped bath.

