Check out these Kailua Kona homes on the market

(Kailua Kona, HI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Kailua Kona than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

73-4301 Laui St, Kailua-Kona, 96740 3 Beds 2 Baths | $2,295,000 | 528 Square Feet | Built in 1990

The Vanillerie is a six-acre farm located in the Department of Agriculture lots in Kona, five minutes from the Kona airport. Originally a plumeria farm, it was purchased by the current owner in 1999 and developed as a tree seedling nursery. The Nursery has become one of Kona's most popular agri-tourism destinations. The Vanillerie is a robust working vanilla farm and gift shop selling food, body, and clothing products, it is regularly in the top 3 big Big Island attractions on Trip Advisor. It provides guests unique and immersive experiences where visitors can learn about this fascinating edible orchid that only flowers once a day in a year- during which time it must be hand-pollinated. The visitor center typically hosts thirty to fifty visitors per day, who have the opportunity to experience the delight of tropically grown vanilla. It comes with a farmworker home and a safari tent for luxury glamping with an ocean view, on property. This is a leasehold property. This is a true gem of an opportunity to own a sustainable farm business with great growth potential.



- Four vanilla shade houses

- Two workshop/retail metal buildings with electric and water

- Seeding shed

- Commercial seeder used to produce 10 million seedlings

- 2 insulated 40-ft containers converted to offices/storage

- 3 Bedroom house

- Owners’ luxury tented camp

- Fruit orchard

- Native forest demonstration area

- Irrigation and fertigation throughout

75-5733 Lamaokeola St, Kailua-Kona, 96740 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,950,000 | 3,872 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This spacious home comes with a highly desirable Ohana style unit, and is just minutes from the beach! It has 3 separate living units, all with separate entrances, making it perfect for large families, guests, or for an investor looking for the opportunity to buy a long and/or short term rental property. So many possibilities!

The property contains 5 bedrooms all together, with 4 bonus rooms. The main house has an upstairs and downstairs unit, which are easily separated or combined. In the main upstairs unit, there is a stunning ocean view, a large living room, and the main kitchen. The primary bedroom suite includes a bonus area, a bathroom, and a huge walk-in closet. The downstairs unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a living room, and a large bonus room, which is currently set up as an additional kitchen. The second upstairs unit, located about the enclosed garage, has 2 beds, 1 full bath, a kitchen, and an ocean view bonus room.

Residents here will be able to enjoy the beautiful ocean views from both upstairs units. The front and back lanais offer space for relaxing or entertaining. The front yard includes an entrance to an enclosed garage. It is an absolute gardener’s paradise with Kona’s year round growing season. There are many raised gardens beds, perfect for your tropical landscaping or growing your own food. There is a community laundry room and ample parking spaces, making it ideal for renting.

This location really has it all! This house is nestled right above downtown Kailua-Kona, where you can enjoy oceanfront shopping, dining and more. Many of Kona’s best local beaches and parks are a short distance away, with Ali’i Drive and the Kailua Pier only minutes away. It’s perfect for residents, vacationers, renters, guests and anyone who desires having the best of Kona right out their front door. Enjoy the historic downtown village stroll, take in the Ironman World Championships, visit Hulihe’e Palace, and catch Kona’s stunning sunsets.

76-4302 Kamamalu Pl, Kailua-Kona, 96740 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,997,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,448 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Stunning Single-Level Home in Kona Vistas, built in 2020. Perched on a Hillside overlooking Kailua Bay with 180-degree Panoramic Ocean Views. Expansive Tiled Wrap Lanai frames the Tropically Landscaped Pool area. Conveniently located near Town, Resorts, and Beaches. Cool approximate 600-ft. elevation.



* 4-bedrooms, 3.5 baths plus 3-car garage with ample storage.

* Tiled pool with spa, outdoor shower with lava rock surrounds.

* Unblockable 180-degree coastline views over Kailua Bay.

* Kitchen has bar-seating, gas stove, custom cabinets, drop lighting.

* Livingroom and both bedroom suites open onto ocean view lanai.

* Primary bedroom has dual walk-in closets, door to side garden area.

* Third and fourth bedrooms with garden views share Jack & Jill bath.

* Elegant tiled baths with raintree glass, designer fixtures thru-out.

* Vaulted, tray, and 9-ft. ceilings, granite counters, 20” tile flooring.

* Meandering pathway leads to side vegetable garden / nursery area.

* Ohia posts, separate laundry room, 3 insta-hot water heaters.

* Community pavilion with two tennis courts and scenic trail near-by!



Kona Vistas is a subdivision of Fine Luxury Homes nestled on a hillside overlooking the ocean. Located mid-way between Kailua-Kona to the north and Keauhou to the south, it’s just 3 miles to town in either direction. Conveniently Located near Restaurants, Shopping, and the Pier with Hotel Resorts, Sports Fishing, and Golf nearby. Plus, the Scenic Walua Trail, popular for Jogging, Biking, or simply Walking your Pets, is just down the road at the base of the subdivision. The community also has a Recreation Area with Pavilion, Bathrooms, Kitchenette, and Two Tennis Courts that are for the exclusive use of homeowners. Association dues are $65 a month, paid annually. Everything you need for Fine Resort Living!



71-1693 Puu Kamanu Loop, Kailua-Kona, 96740 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,888,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,227 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Find heaven on earth at this BRAND NEW, stunning single level home + guest quarters that was touched by the “design angel”. The level 1.38 acre estate is located at the esteemed Pu’u Lani Ranch, a low density & gated up-country Equestrian-themed community of million $ homes surrounding a 12-Acre park w/ stables, riding arena, trails, tennis courts, elaborate clubhouse & in a climate that residents prize as the most ideal in all the islands!



A stone's throw from one of the Islands treasured Golf Clubs & only 20 minutes to Kona or Waimea, the winding driveway arrives at the impressive entry of this modern oasis carefully built & polished with love to deliver pleasure, comfort, trending design elements & desirable touches any discerning Buyer will be proud to enjoy & share w/friends, pets & loved ones.



The 5167 sf under roof consists of a main home, (3227 sf), w/3 bedrooms, 2 baths, powder room, BONUS office, (or 5th sleep area), oversized garage, laundry + charming guest hale via separate entry, (serving as 4th bed/bath). Embracing the main home is a huge full-length covered lanai w/ sturdy, built in BBQ amenity, tasteful hardscape, mature landscape - even a cascading waterfall! The perfect setting to soothe your soul & absorb the fresh air, lovely surroundings & brilliantly colored west-facing skies!



A MUST SEE! Just a few of the many features to share are:

• Great room concept; vaulted & 9 ft. ceilings throughout!

• Chef’s kitchen: Commercial-grade Jennair appliances, gas range +griddle, 2nd oven, beverage fridge, massive island, pantry

• Primary en-suite bedroom “wing” w/custom walk-in closet, huge spa-like bath w rain shower +wand, soaking tub, dual vanities & door leading to an outdoor area prepped for a secret shower/spa oasis.

• Accent slate wall w/wood shelving

• Specially selected &/or Imported materials; Calcutta quartz, hardwood floors, carpet, tile, lighting, fixtures, fans & accents

• Striking Ohia posts & stonework

