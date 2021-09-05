On the hunt for a home in Norfolk? These houses are on the market

(Norfolk, NE) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Norfolk. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1800 S 1St St., Norfolk, 68701 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,950 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Check out this well cared for home featuring 2 spacious bedrooms & 1 full bath & an additional 1/4 bath. This home comes complete with a full basement as well as an oversized 2 car garage with built in workbench and shelving. on a corner lot. Nice sized patio for entertaining. Enjoy low maintenance with updated vinyl windows plus vinyl siding. Walk up attic area ideal for more storage. Nice large corner lot with 2 lots. Tons of storage in walk up from kitchen to attic area. ADT available for buyer to assume. Approximately $50 a month. Water heater new 2016. Washer/dryer stay. Buyer needs to keep new sod around house watered till established. This was installed 7/15/21. You'll even have great neighbors next door. Mounted TV in kitchen stays. ADT for security can be assumed by buyer. High efficiency furnace, updated 6 panel oak doors and breakers. You'll enjoy the cedar lined linen closet as well as in the basement bonus room. Sewer in the street cleaned out April 2021. Check it out before it's sold.

419 Hastings Ave, Norfolk, 68701 2 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,020 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Nice well kept home in good shape for first time buyer or investor.

1320 Verges Avenue, Norfolk, 68701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 796 Square Feet | Built in 1958

3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH FENCED YARD. ONE OWNER HOME WITH PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP!

1707 Laurel Lane, Norfolk, 68701 3 Beds 1 Bath | $234,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Location (Skyview Park) IS the start of this All electric 3 bed, 3 bath, attached 2 car garage close to Bel Air school! Many updates have been done including modern Ship lap in living and hallway, freshly painted throughout, completely remodeled office/den off of kitchen with porcelain flooring, with patio door, remodeled basement with sheetrock and 2" spray in foam on north wall, recessed lighting in living room, newer hot water heater, newer AC/Heat Pump, and updated electrical 200 Amp. Main floor bath has double sinks plus a master bath with a tiled shower. Enjoy the convenience of attached insulated 2 car garage. Plus private patio area to Relax in backyard with auto sprinklers. Must see to appreciate inside. Call/Text for a private showing today!

