Ridgecrest, CA

On the hunt for a home in Ridgecrest? These houses are on the market

Ridgecrest News Watch
Ridgecrest News Watch
 4 days ago

(Ridgecrest, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ridgecrest. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ZisO_0bnMmjz200

929 W Vicki Ave, Ridgecrest, 93555

4 Beds 4 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,147 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This beautiful four bedroom four bathroom house is perfect for a large family and for entertaining. Situated in the northwest part of town, this house offers two master bedrooms, two zone cooling systems that are brand new, two additional large bedrooms all with large or walk-in closets, spiral stairway, balcony, large in ground spa with its own enclosure, large yard with RV and boat parking, plus a real two car garage. This is an absolute must see and it will not disappoint. Additionally, the front landscaping was professionally done and has a full size water fountain that overs excellent curb appeal.

For open house information, contact Raquel Newton, Keller Williams Realty at 661-538-2800

Copyright © 2021 Southern Sierra MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAARCA-2600882)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0abTH0_0bnMmjz200

602 Kevin Ct, Ridgecrest, 93555

3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,845 Square Feet | Built in 1968

BACKYARD PARADISE! Located right in the midst of a well-established Deeter neighborhood! Beautiful wild and free front landscape covered with many blooming plants, flowers, and olive trees. Walk into a living and dining room with solid oak floor and a built in brick fireplace. French doors and large windows looking out to a backyard area with deep green grass, roses and shrubbery all around! Great room has a built-in double computer desk and bookcase. Surround-around kitchen hosts dark granite countertops/black splash, natural wood cabinetry, electric stovetop, double oven, dishwasher, and cool vinyl tile. Master bedroom is a great size. Master bathroom has been refurbished with granite counter and granite shower back splash. Other bedrooms are roomy. One has a built-in bookcase. Hall bathroom is as elegant as the master with granite counters, newer tub, and granite tub backsplash. Ground mounted AeroCool. All new pex plumbing in the attic. Water heater is 18 mo. old. All windows have been replaced. CLASSIC 3 BRM DEETER HOME WITH KILLER YARDS!!

For open house information, contact Clint Freeman, Coldwell Banker Best Realty at 760-375-3855

Copyright © 2021 Southern Sierra MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAARCA-2601204)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hcDrv_0bnMmjz200

739 Balsam St, Ridgecrest, 93555

3 Beds 3 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This home has tons of potential! Features 3 bedrooms PLUS 2 Offices and 3 Bathrooms and sits on almost 10,000 sqft lot. Home was a duplex converted to Single Family Residence. Ready for your personal design!

For open house information, contact Karla Salazar, Capitol Real Estate Group at 888-764-8232

Copyright © 2021 Southern Sierra MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAARCA-2601341)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f02uY_0bnMmjz200

417 Montefino Dr, Ridgecrest, 93555

2 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Condominium | 1,435 Square Feet | Built in 1983

This adorable townhome sits on a corner lot next to a lush green lawn and guest parking. You will be met with towering vaulted ceilings upon entering. The entryway features gorgeous stained-glass windows. Beautiful "wood" tile flooring flows through the home with the exception of the two bedrooms. The cozy formal living room is located just inside the entryway. Spacious family room has a brick/tiled fireplace with a faux log insert and sliding glass door to rear covered patio. Large dining area overlooking the kitchen and family room. The kitchen features updated cabinetry, tile countertops, dishwasher, stainless steel stove and microwave hood. Master bedroom suite has a large closet and custom tiled shower with a corner bench. Indoor laundry. The backyard has splashes of color along with a large covered patio and a side gate to access the west side lawn. Come take a look!

For open house information, contact Craig Stevens, Coldwell Banker Best Realty at 760-375-3855

Copyright © 2021 Southern Sierra MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAARCA-2601070)

With Ridgecrest News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

