On the hunt for a home in Ridgecrest? These houses are on the market

929 W Vicki Ave, Ridgecrest, 93555 4 Beds 4 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,147 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This beautiful four bedroom four bathroom house is perfect for a large family and for entertaining. Situated in the northwest part of town, this house offers two master bedrooms, two zone cooling systems that are brand new, two additional large bedrooms all with large or walk-in closets, spiral stairway, balcony, large in ground spa with its own enclosure, large yard with RV and boat parking, plus a real two car garage. This is an absolute must see and it will not disappoint. Additionally, the front landscaping was professionally done and has a full size water fountain that overs excellent curb appeal.

602 Kevin Ct, Ridgecrest, 93555 3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,845 Square Feet | Built in 1968

BACKYARD PARADISE! Located right in the midst of a well-established Deeter neighborhood! Beautiful wild and free front landscape covered with many blooming plants, flowers, and olive trees. Walk into a living and dining room with solid oak floor and a built in brick fireplace. French doors and large windows looking out to a backyard area with deep green grass, roses and shrubbery all around! Great room has a built-in double computer desk and bookcase. Surround-around kitchen hosts dark granite countertops/black splash, natural wood cabinetry, electric stovetop, double oven, dishwasher, and cool vinyl tile. Master bedroom is a great size. Master bathroom has been refurbished with granite counter and granite shower back splash. Other bedrooms are roomy. One has a built-in bookcase. Hall bathroom is as elegant as the master with granite counters, newer tub, and granite tub backsplash. Ground mounted AeroCool. All new pex plumbing in the attic. Water heater is 18 mo. old. All windows have been replaced. CLASSIC 3 BRM DEETER HOME WITH KILLER YARDS!!

739 Balsam St, Ridgecrest, 93555 3 Beds 3 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This home has tons of potential! Features 3 bedrooms PLUS 2 Offices and 3 Bathrooms and sits on almost 10,000 sqft lot. Home was a duplex converted to Single Family Residence. Ready for your personal design!

417 Montefino Dr, Ridgecrest, 93555 2 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Condominium | 1,435 Square Feet | Built in 1983

This adorable townhome sits on a corner lot next to a lush green lawn and guest parking. You will be met with towering vaulted ceilings upon entering. The entryway features gorgeous stained-glass windows. Beautiful "wood" tile flooring flows through the home with the exception of the two bedrooms. The cozy formal living room is located just inside the entryway. Spacious family room has a brick/tiled fireplace with a faux log insert and sliding glass door to rear covered patio. Large dining area overlooking the kitchen and family room. The kitchen features updated cabinetry, tile countertops, dishwasher, stainless steel stove and microwave hood. Master bedroom suite has a large closet and custom tiled shower with a corner bench. Indoor laundry. The backyard has splashes of color along with a large covered patio and a side gate to access the west side lawn. Come take a look!

