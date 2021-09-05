Take a look at these homes for sale in Bemidji

(Bemidji, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Bemidji. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

6244 Sandy Drive Ne, Bemidji, 56601 2 Beds 1 Bath | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Little Bass Lake home! 2.8 acres & 172' of level lakeshore await with this 2 bdrm, 1 bath home. Little Bass is a pvt lake that was just stocked with fish & this home has a deeded access to a pvt landing adjacent to the prop; located just minutes from the Paul Bunyan State Trail, Lake Bemidji State Park, the Town & Country Golf Club, Movil Maze Rec Area, & Three Island Lake Park. Located on a private, dead end road, this home is basically 1 level, (few steps to the bathroom only). Recent updates include a paver patio, new plumbing lines, water softener, shingled roof, washer & dryer & remodeled bedrooms with new flooring, paint & light fixtures. This is a nice little getaway, keep it as home or even a guest house & build closer to the lake, many options here. The lot could use some clearing to get a better lake view and shoreline, & as with all lakes in the area, the water is way down this year. Call today, it's rare to find a lake home under 300k this close to Bemidji these days!

L8B1 Moonlight, Bemidji, 56601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,136 Square Feet | Built in 2021

324 Adams Avenue Nw, Bemidji, 56601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,186 Square Feet | Built in 1967

3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom located on 11.67 acres on Adams Ave and within walking distance to Bemidji High School. There is a 22x26 attached garage and a 24x36 detached garage . Inside you will find a well cared for home with 3 bedrooms on the main floor. A laundry room down stairs along with a built in bar/ game room. Come bring your ideas for this close to town but yet over 11 acre to enjoy.

358 Azalea Court Nw, Bemidji, 56601 3 Beds 1 Bath | $242,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,375 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Cozy 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home with deeded 20' access to Big Turtle Lake. This property includes 40' dock, lawn mower & snow blower. Property recently surveyed. The home has relaxing porch & deck, updated throughout with galley kitchen, and is easy main floor living with extra space for storage & space. Garage is detached with extra garage/man cave. Beautiful space.

