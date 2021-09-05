CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Take a look at these homes for sale in Bemidji

Bemidji Bulletin
Bemidji Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Bemidji, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Bemidji. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6244 Sandy Drive Ne, Bemidji, 56601

2 Beds 1 Bath | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Little Bass Lake home! 2.8 acres & 172' of level lakeshore await with this 2 bdrm, 1 bath home. Little Bass is a pvt lake that was just stocked with fish & this home has a deeded access to a pvt landing adjacent to the prop; located just minutes from the Paul Bunyan State Trail, Lake Bemidji State Park, the Town & Country Golf Club, Movil Maze Rec Area, & Three Island Lake Park. Located on a private, dead end road, this home is basically 1 level, (few steps to the bathroom only). Recent updates include a paver patio, new plumbing lines, water softener, shingled roof, washer & dryer & remodeled bedrooms with new flooring, paint & light fixtures. This is a nice little getaway, keep it as home or even a guest house & build closer to the lake, many options here. The lot could use some clearing to get a better lake view and shoreline, & as with all lakes in the area, the water is way down this year. Call today, it's rare to find a lake home under 300k this close to Bemidji these days!

For open house information, contact Chad Dyrdahl, RE/MAX Bemidji at 218-751-3753

Copyright © 2021 Bemidji Northwest Minnesota MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BBORMLSMN-6086136)

L8B1 Moonlight, Bemidji, 56601

3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,136 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Pended before print

For open house information, contact Vanessa Osborn, Lake-N-Woods Realty, Inc. at 218-751-2538

Copyright © 2021 Bemidji Northwest Minnesota MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BBORMLSMN-6022758)

324 Adams Avenue Nw, Bemidji, 56601

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,186 Square Feet | Built in 1967

3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom located on 11.67 acres on Adams Ave and within walking distance to Bemidji High School. There is a 22x26 attached garage and a 24x36 detached garage . Inside you will find a well cared for home with 3 bedrooms on the main floor. A laundry room down stairs along with a built in bar/ game room. Come bring your ideas for this close to town but yet over 11 acre to enjoy.

For open house information, contact Paul Traut, Headwaters Realty Services at 218-760-3116

Copyright © 2021 Bemidji Northwest Minnesota MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BBORMLSMN-5764068)

358 Azalea Court Nw, Bemidji, 56601

3 Beds 1 Bath | $242,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,375 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Cozy 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home with deeded 20' access to Big Turtle Lake. This property includes 40' dock, lawn mower & snow blower. Property recently surveyed. The home has relaxing porch & deck, updated throughout with galley kitchen, and is easy main floor living with extra space for storage & space. Garage is detached with extra garage/man cave. Beautiful space.

For open house information, contact Wendy Giles, RE/MAX Bemidji at 218-751-3753

Copyright © 2021 Bemidji Northwest Minnesota MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BBORMLSMN-6012807)

See more property details

