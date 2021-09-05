Take a look at these homes for sale in Hobart

(Hobart, IN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hobart. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

36 Levanno Drive, Crown Point, 46307 4 Beds 3 Baths | $484,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Build Your Dream Home. This Spacious 2-Story with a grand brick entryway has 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms. This floor plan gives you a beautiful Open Concept Living Room, Dining and Kitchen area. Large Family Room for Entertaining. Cathedral ceilings throughout the second floor . Oak Railing and Wood Spindles. Oversized Master Suite with walk-in and Ensuite. Double Vanity; Whirlpool and Separate Shower. 3 Large Additional Bedrooms and 3 full Baths. Also a unique Huge Loft upstairs for Entertainment area or Office. The Laundry Room is upstairs as well for convience. Full Basement for possible 5th bedroom, rec room, storage or fitness area. This proposed Construction can be custom to your liking. Proposed construction finished appoximatly 7 months after permits are pulled Enjoy LOW TAXES, Minutes from Shopping and the highway, and award winning schools. No need to keep looking for the perfect home, you can start building Yours today !

1488 Coral Cove, Hobart, 46342 4 Beds 3 Baths | $267,500 | Townhouse | 1,844 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Now Under Construction in Barrington Ridge located in Hobart, Indiana.2 Story Townhomes all situated along the community ponds - Listing Price incl $2500 Lot Premium4 Bedrooms (Optional 5th or Bonus Room),2.5 Bathrooms,Oversized-2 Car Attached GarageEstimated completion late 2021 through early 2022See attached Plat Map, Standard Features, Floor Plan & HOA informationLocated across from St Mary's Hospital.

1064 W 137Th Avenue, Crown Point, 46307 5 Beds 5 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,158 Square Feet | Built in 2020

New Construction Masterpiece just completed, offering almost 5,000 SF of finished space between two massive light-infused levels. Six partially wooded acres are the site for this scene, with beautiful properties surrounding, but plenty of room to stretch out and enjoy peace and privacy. Inside is a fitting entrance giving a clear view of the craftsmanship and space that awaits. Strait ahead is a white quartz kitchen w plenty of Medallion cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Adjacent the kitchen is a great room w fireplace and outdoor areas with both enclosed and open decking, all made from robust composites and overlooking the woods and a backyard that is perfect for an in ground pool. The interior features Acacia hardwood, oversized trims, and soaring 11 ft ceilings. The property is serviced by a long concrete driveway leading to the four-car garage and is a benchmark for quality and energy efficient construction, using Andersen Windows, Thermatru door, and 2 x 6 construction.

1847 E 110Th Place, Crown Point, 46307 2 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Duplex | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Christie ranch duplex features two bedrooms with study/flex room and spacious kitchen with large island, quartz countertops with undermount single bowl sink, 9' ceilings throughout, 42'' white kitchen cabinets, and stainless steel GE appliances. All homes include LED surface mount lighting, modern two-panel doors with white colunist trim. A designated Wi-Fi certified home keeps you connected and will be built with superior Smart Home automation. Offering the latest in connectivity features, all homes will have a Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Alarm Security kit, myQ Smart Garage control, Flo by Moen Smart Water Shut-off system and Honeywell smart thermostat. Located in Crown Point's newest community, Heather Ridge conveniently located off of I-65, Crown Point school district and quick access to local shopping and restaurants. Short walk to proposed park. Lawn care and snow removal included with monthly HOA. Stock photos are being used and may vary from home.

