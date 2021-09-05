Take a look at these homes for sale in Durango

(Durango, CO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Durango. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

680 Main Avenue, Durango, 81301 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,295,000 | Condominium | 2,358 Square Feet | Built in None

Abbi T Munn, The Wells Group of Durango, Inc., O: 970-375-7353, abbimunn@gmail.com, www.crenmls.com: The Ultimate in Downtown Durango Living. On the corner of 7th Street and Main Avenue, across from the historic Strater Hotel, the Stilwell Building is a boutique community of just 3 residences and 3 commercial spaces on arguably the best block in downtown. This turn-key condo features 2358 SF with 3 BD, 3 BA allows you to live the Durango lifestyle with no maintenance or hassle in a secure setting. A private courtyard entrance leads to the spacious and comfortable interior with high ceilings, walls of windows, and fine appointments. The main level offers an open great room with attractive slate surround gas fireplace; a kitchen outfitted with cherry cabinetry, granite slab counters, ample storage and prep space; and separate wet bar. The dining area is spacious enough to host large dinner parties and gatherings. The primary suite can be found on the main floor and includes a 5-piece bath with large jetted tub, shower, and large walk-in closet. A quaint patio is located off of the bedroom, the perfect space for morning coffee or relaxing with a book in the afternoon. Head upstairs and find two guest bedrooms, a large full bathroom, and second living area complete with kitchenette and access to the 750 SF terrace with fireplace. The second living area could easily be converted into a 4th bedroom, home office, or whatever suits your needs. The terrace is an absolute must-have to enjoy the bustling energy of downtown living from the privacy of your own space. This is the place to be for watching the action on Main Avenue, the famed Snowdown parade, 4th of July fireworks, and stunning sunsets. For convenience, this outdoor living space features a snowmelt system and gas stubs for grill and outdoor heaters. A one-car garage plus a coveted parking space just outside the front door is reserved for this unit. This unit is easy to get in and out of with garage parking and direct access to the inside of the condo. A security system and an HOA which manages all exterior maintenance and snow removal provides extra peace of mind and a great lock and leave home for extended time away. The perfect location to enjoy all Durango has to offer- from the Animas River Trail, Durango Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad and Discovery Museum to dining and nightlife amongst Durango's hippest restaurants and bars. Conveniences are minutes away including restaurants, grocery, liquor and hardware stores as well as upscale retail and specialty shops. Property is available as a turn-key residence with furniture and furnishings negotiated separately, personal property excluded. Check out the 3D tour. This opportunity is not to be missed!

For open house information, contact Abbi Munn, The Wells Group of Durango, Inc. at 970-259-6680

32 Coalbank Drive, Durango, 81301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $819,000 | Condominium | 2,456 Square Feet | Built in None

Christine Serwe, The Wells Group of Durango, Inc., O: 970-375-3360, christineserwe@wellsgroupdurango.com, www.ChrisSerwe.com: Enjoy panoramic mountain views and live in luxurious comfort in this upgraded top floor end unit in Skyridge! This spectacular home was custom built for the owner, and includes amenities not found in the other units at Vista Grande. Enter through the lower level through either the spacious front entry or through the 1100 SF heated 4 car garage, and take the elevator or the stairs to your top floor private oasis. You are welcomed into the spacious great room of this home, with see-through gas fireplace, entertainment system with surround sound, tall beveled ceiling, and huge windows with views in every direction. Enjoy plenty of fresh air with covered patios on both sides overlooking Durango, Hillcrest golf course, and the stunning La Plata mountain range. The large chef's kitchen consists of gorgeous wood cabinets handcrafted in SC, upgraded appliances and easy care contemporary tile flooring and countertops. The custom bar with wine cooler and bar refrigerator make this great room work nicely for entertaining. The private master suite is located down a separate hallway from the rest of the home, and includes built-in bookshelves next to the gas fireplace, huge walk-in closet, and 5 piece bath. Enjoy a soak in the jetted tub while enjoying the tranquility of the gas fireplace, and the tile medallion in the heated travertine floor is a work of art. Step out onto another large private patio (with hot tub) and take in the vistas in this direction. The guest bedroom and full bath are welcoming for your family or for guests, and the office (or 3rd bedroom) has a stunning copper ceiling with custom lighting and glass french doors. Even the laundry room has high-end appliances and folding counter! A bonus to this home is the huge storage closet in the garage, and the "man cave" area is a great retreat from the rest of the home, with room for TV, workout equipment, and sauna (included). This home has many special features, schedule your personal tour today!

For open house information, contact Christine Serwe, The Wells Group of Durango, Inc. at 970-259-6680

314 N Tamarron Drive, Durango, 81301 2 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Condominium | 982 Square Feet | Built in None

Kristin C Daly, The Wells Group of Durango, Inc., O: 970-385-7797, daly@durangolive.net, www.wellsgroupmountainresort.com: Enjoy spectacular views of the rugged cliffs and world-class golf course from this combination of 2 studio condominiums, located at the north end, 3rd floor, of the popular Tamarron Lodge. Just steps from the private community patio and BBQ/entertainment area, these adjoining suites, whether individually or combined, offer great flexibility for both rental and personal use. Unit 341 is set up as the King suite with new bed, carpet and kitchenette with full size refrigerator. Adjoining unit 343 offers 2 queen beds and efficiency kitchen. Both have full baths and sleeper-sofas. Several comfortable and easily accessible common areas and outdoor living, as well as luxury amenities associated with the Glacier Club including indoor and outdoor swimming, state-of-the art fitness center and much more. On-site restaurants and management make this a perfect "lock and leave" getaway or vacation rental.

For open house information, contact Kristin Daly, The Wells Group of Durango, Inc. at 970-259-6680

1369 Florida Road, Durango, 81301 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,170 Square Feet | Built in None

Max T Hutcheson, The Wells Group of Durango, Inc., C: 970-769-7392, max@thedurangoteam.com, http://maxhutcheson.com/: Here is your opportunity to own a private hilltop, surrounded by the City of Durango with development opportunities. At the top you are welcomed by 360 degree views of the snowcapped La Platas and Animas Mountain to the west, and the Animas River valley to the north. This is a truly unique property, you can even have horses here. The property consists of two parcels, the first is 1 acre and easily accessed off of Florida Road. Currently that lot would fall in the City's Residential Medium Lot category (5-11 units per acre). The Second parcel is 6.45 acres and would fall in the City's Residential Large Lot category (1 unit per acre). The property is surrounded by the city limits, but is currently in the county. Both parcels have been approved for annexation into the city. The property has all utilities running to the top of the hill e.g. city water, city sewer, electric, natural gas, phone, and cable/internet. The close proximity to downtown and the river trail really make this property a great investment. ADDITIONAL FEATURES: 9'x16' drive thru garage doors, 6" City Sewer & 6” City water lines with Fire Hydrant, well with irrigation permitted & 9 yard hydrants, 2" natural gas line, ample LPEA electricity (& perfect solar sites), phone, CTV (Conduits are installed for future uses). 1/2 mile of 7’ perimeter chain link fence to keep your pets in. Access to 3 City of Durango streets (Florida, Quasar Street & E Animas Village Drive).

For open house information, contact Max Hutcheson, The Wells Group of Durango, Inc. at 970-259-6680