Jasper, AL

Check out these homes on the Jasper market now

Jasper News Alert
Jasper News Alert
 4 days ago

(Jasper, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jasper will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t1GqK_0bnMmcnx00

631 Buttermilk Rd, Cordova, 35550

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Mobile Home | 2,528 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Welcome Home! You will not want to miss this immaculate home featuring 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths with 24X20 sunroom/den updated with new flooring, new paint and bathrooms. You will love the open concept of the living room to dining room to the large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Lots of room to entertain family and guests. See Supp for more info!

For open house information, contact Linda Ingram, ERA Byars Realty at 205-221-3673

Copyright © 2021 Walker County Area Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRAL-21-1651)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3taKH6_0bnMmcnx00

1510 Arkadelphia Rd, Jasper, 35504

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,198 Square Feet | Built in None

3 bedroom 2 bath with sunroom and vaulted ceiling in living room! located in Jasper city limits! Hardwood floors and tile!

For open house information, contact Laura Owen, White Pepper Real Estate at 205-295-0287

Copyright © 2021 Walker County Area Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRAL-21-1297)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FM78Y_0bnMmcnx00

1169 Pink & Roxie Dill Rd, Jasper, 35504

0 Bed 0 Bath | $50,000 | Mobile Home | 924 Square Feet | Built in None

Acreage with utilities. 10 +/- acres with a mobile home on site. Could use existing utilities to build or bring in new mobile home. A lot of possibilities for a great price. *Trailer is Occupied Parcel 64-16-01-12-0-000-006.004 included.

For open house information, contact Harbin Team, RealtySouth Northwest at 205-221-9931

Copyright © 2021 Walker County Area Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRAL-21-760)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37fHxt_0bnMmcnx00

134 Grannybrook Ln, Jasper, 35503

2 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Cute farm house tucked away at the end of the rd, 2 bedrooms 1full bath with jetted tub, another water closet in laundry room, new kitchen cabinets new flooring new paint new appliances new hvac will be installed before closing, large wrap around porch.

For open house information, contact Shelby Hixen, Joseph Carter Realty - Smith Lake/Jasper at 205-295-5141

Copyright © 2021 Walker County Area Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WBRAL-21-788)

Jasper News Alert

Jasper News Alert

Jasper, AL
