Check out these homes on the Moss Point market now

(Moss Point, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Moss Point will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4712 First St, Moss Point, 39563 2 Beds 1 Bath | $44,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Handy Man Special! Great Deal, 2 Bed, 1 Bath With Tons Of Potential!Come See Today & Bring Us An Offer!

12701 King Arthur, Grand Bay, 36541 4 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in None

Updated 4/2 brick in Grand Bay! Separate living room and den. Updated electrical - lights, fans, plugs and switches. Crown molding. Tile in wet areas. Kitchen cabinets recently painted, new hardware. Double closets in owner's suite. NEW ROOf installed! 1/2 acre +/- lot! Septic tank and field lines replaced approx. 3 years ago and recently serviced. Great price for a 4 bedroom!

7225 Gregory St, Moss Point, 39563 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Charming 3bed/2bath home on a large lot with beautiful shade trees and flowering shrubs! This well maintained home of 1440sf is move-in ready and features a covered front porch, carport with storage room, crown molding throughout, spacious kitchen with pantry, large laundry room, and vinyl siding for easy maintenance. Vinyl flooring or tile in all rooms except one bedroom has carpet. Enjoy the sounds of nature while living just minutes from Pascagoula and close to I-10 for easy access to Mobile! Home is eligible for USDA, FHA, and VA loans!

5401 Wildwood Rd, Moss Point, 39562 4 Beds 2 Baths | $218,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,357 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Have you been looking for some acreage in the country with a spacious comfortable home to call your own? Then you must come see this 4 or 5 bedroom home with a huge front porch you will fall in love with. Walking in the front door you will be saying WOW when you see how wide open the living room & kitchen areas are that can easily accommodate large family gatherings. Downstairs features 3 nice size bedrooms, large laundry room, tankless hot water system & plenty of kitchen cabinets and counter space. The rooms upstairs could easily be bedrooms, play room, office or craft room. With no narrow hallways to maneuver this home is perfect for a wheelchair bound person to be able to live comfortably. Of the total 9 acres (2 separate parcels) 3 acres are cleared. Don't miss seeing this home !

