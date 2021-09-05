Top homes for sale in Ukiah

(Ukiah, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ukiah. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

304 Hortense Street, Ukiah, 95482 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,095,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,166 Square Feet | Built in 1912

This distinguished home is derived from the Colonial Revival Era which reawakened Americans to the architectural traditions of their colonial past. Outstanding efforts have been made to preserve & restore this prestigious home to its original charm. You will appreciate features such as, the open pentagonal front porch, ornate tin ceilings, original woodwork, formal dining & living rooms (parlors), pass-through library, custom stained glass windows & period piece fixtures that add to the character of the home. The estate boasts elegant architecture with a lush yard that offers tranquillity. Enjoy cherries, peaches, & even kiwi from your own garden, complete w/ solarium for year-round gardening. The oversized windows allow natural light to flood in while highlighting the views. A two-story carriage house/garage sits at the back of the property that looks on to the Heritage Bay Tree shading the back yard. This home has plenty of space to live, entertain & relax. Own a piece of history.

2101 S. State St, Ukiah, 95482 2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 396 Square Feet | Built in 2020

**LEASE WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE AVAILABLE, contact Tina today for details!** Beautiful brand-new park model! This 14'x30' (396 Sq. Ft.) home is equipped with, gas appliances, walk in shower, 2 bedrooms plus a loft, recessed can lighting throughout, washer/dryer included, and much more! A/C sold separately. Lot rent is $695/month and that includes trash. Deep Valley MHP also requires a security deposit of $695 upon move in. We work with a number of different lenders and will be available to walk with you every step of the way. Contact us, today! Welcome to our warm community at Deep Valley! We are proud of our neighborhood and we see all our neighbors as friends. We are located to many schools ranging k-12 that are less than 5 miles away. If you like shopping, it's only a 10-minute drive to Ross, Maurices, Yokayo Shopping Center, and many more! There is easy access to Redwood HWY, and we are within walking distance to public transportation. Trash is included with lot rent.

2505 S State Street, Ukiah, 95482 2 Beds 1 Bath | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Property is zoned commercial with private setting just outside city limits. Completely fenced. Close freeway access. 60 miles No. of Santa Rosa. Borders airport property. Home is all electric and has been completely refurbished to code inside and out which includes all new electrical 200 amp service, sheetrock, laminate flooring, bathroom and entries have tile flooring, dual pane windows, mini splits, hardy board siding, copper plumbing, roofing, aluminum down spouts and gutters. Master bedroom has walk in closet, kitchen has adjacent laundry/utility room. New fire rated exterior doors and back porch made of redwood. Includes 3 outbuildings. One constructed of corrugated siding and roofing with 20 amp service, cement floor, 24 x 30L. Second outbuilding has T-11 siding with rolled roofing, cement floor, 60 amp service, 24 x 36L with adjacent concrete pad 10 x 36L. Third block building with rolled roofing 8'10 x 10'9L. Home is hooked to water district, and has 2 undeveloped wells.

480 Luce Avenue, Ukiah, 95482 4 Beds 2 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Older home in Central City surrounded by large yard with fruit trees in back. Side of mountain with deer

