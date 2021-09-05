Marshalltown-curious? These homes are on the market

(Marshalltown, IA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Marshalltown. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

612 S 9Th Avenue, Marshalltown, 50158 3 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 967 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Attention investors! Check out the potential in this home in the quiet community of Marshalltown. TLC needed but priced accordingly. Sold as-is.

For open house information, contact Jenna Lago, Realty ONE Group Impact at 515-446-7524

1008 W Lincoln Highway, Marshalltown, 50158 2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 922 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Welcome! This home is a 2 bed 1 bath located near schools, restaurants, and easy highway access. Brand new roof and gutters, newer windows, newer siding. Very nice spacious home, solid basement with high ceilings. The garage/shop is 896 square feet! The size of an average home! It is insulated, finished and heated as well. Nice sized partially fenced in yard with patio. Call today for a showing! All information obtained from Seller and public records.

For open house information, contact Gilbert Gonzales, RE/MAX Precision at 515-494-1066

1213 Larkfield Court, Marshalltown, 50158 4 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Welcome home to this beautiful split-foyer home located on the Southwest side of Marshalltown. Great location allows for easy access to Highway 30. When entering the home you will find 3 bedrooms upstairs along with a full bath. The Kitchen, which comes with all appliances, opens up to a dining area and living room. Downstairs is where you will find a 2nd bathroom, a 4th bedroom and another living room. Continue outside to the back yard which offers a deck and quiet, fully fenced-in yard that looks out to a field. Don't miss out on this beautiful move in ready home! Call today for a private showing!!

For open house information, contact Terrell Bowers, Charter House Real Estate at 515-864-6444