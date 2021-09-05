CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshalltown, IA

Marshalltown-curious? These homes are on the market

Posted by 
Marshalltown Updates
Marshalltown Updates
 4 days ago

(Marshalltown, IA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Marshalltown. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNoii_0bnMmXLC00

612 S 9Th Avenue, Marshalltown, 50158

3 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 967 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Attention investors! Check out the potential in this home in the quiet community of Marshalltown. TLC needed but priced accordingly. Sold as-is.

For open house information, contact Jenna Lago, Realty ONE Group Impact at 515-446-7524

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-634685)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbu13_0bnMmXLC00

1008 W Lincoln Highway, Marshalltown, 50158

2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 922 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Welcome! This home is a 2 bed 1 bath located near schools, restaurants, and easy highway access. Brand new roof and gutters, newer windows, newer siding. Very nice spacious home, solid basement with high ceilings. The garage/shop is 896 square feet! The size of an average home! It is insulated, finished and heated as well. Nice sized partially fenced in yard with patio. Call today for a showing! All information obtained from Seller and public records.

For open house information, contact Gilbert Gonzales, RE/MAX Precision at 515-494-1066

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-630387)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MJAsC_0bnMmXLC00

1213 Larkfield Court, Marshalltown, 50158

4 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Welcome home to this beautiful split-foyer home located on the Southwest side of Marshalltown. Great location allows for easy access to Highway 30. When entering the home you will find 3 bedrooms upstairs along with a full bath. The Kitchen, which comes with all appliances, opens up to a dining area and living room. Downstairs is where you will find a 2nd bathroom, a 4th bedroom and another living room. Continue outside to the back yard which offers a deck and quiet, fully fenced-in yard that looks out to a field. Don't miss out on this beautiful move in ready home! Call today for a private showing!!

For open house information, contact Terrell Bowers, Charter House Real Estate at 515-864-6444

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-633293)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Marshalltown Updates

Marshalltown Updates

Marshalltown, IA
46
Followers
221
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marshalltown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Marshalltown, IA
Real Estate
City
Marshalltown, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
Marshalltown, IA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Realty One Group#Welcome Home#Tlc#Realty One Group Impact#Re Max Precision#Kitchen#Charter House Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy