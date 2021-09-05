Check out these Ruston homes on the market

(Ruston, LA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Ruston. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

277 Creek&Apos;S Edge, Ruston, 71270 5 Beds 3 Baths | $440,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,110 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Large home in a wonderful, family friendly subdivision north of Ruston. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms & over 3000 heated square feet, you will love all the space this home provides. Beautiful yard & an open patio area great for entertaining. Call a Realtor today for your appointment to view this property!Information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For open house information, contact Kim Brasher, Keller Williams - Monroe at 318-812-7653

796 Madden, Simsboro, 71275 4 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Brand new home with plenty of room! Sits on 3 acres outside the city limits yet very convenient to town. Spacious, open floor plan & best of all...it's brand new!!Information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For open house information, contact Kim Brasher, Keller Williams - Monroe at 318-812-7653

706 W. Georgia, Ruston, 71270 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,948 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for LA TECH students. This historic home is located within walking distance to LA TECH, restaurants, downtown Ruston and just seconds to I-20. So very charming! Call a Realtor today for your private showing. Information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For open house information, contact Kim Brasher, Keller Williams - Monroe at 318-812-7653

401 James, Ruston, 71270 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,042 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful home on quiet street. Originally built in the 1920's but added on to and remodeled in the early 1970'. Architecture by William King Stubbs in Colonial Revival Style. Great investment property. Close to LA Tech! Call today for your appointment! Information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For open house information, contact Kim Brasher, Keller Williams - Monroe at 318-812-7653