On the hunt for a home in Corsicana? These houses are on the market

(Corsicana, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Corsicana will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

164 Northshore Drive, Kerens, 75144 5 Beds 4 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,798 Square Feet | Built in 2018

THE BEST WATER & SUNSET VIEW'S ON RICHLAND CHAMBERS LAKE! Over 3100 SF on 1.42 acre wooded lot offering an outdoor paradise of wildlife and lake living. This home boasts an open concept living space and gorgeous kitchen with an open floor plan. A 2 story 5 bedroom 3.5 bath brick home is in an amazing neighborhood with Private boat launch for easy in & out access and fun sun filled days of fishing, swimming and relaxation. Also an additional detached 1064 Sqft 2 car garage with 3 climate controlled storage rooms and a fishing tackle room. This is a must see property as it is price to sell fast.

705 Edgewood Avenue, Corsicana, 75110 4 Beds 2 Baths | $258,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,946 Square Feet | Built in 2021

4 bedroom 2 bathroom new construction to be completed in 2021 in the Brookwood Community. Spacious open floor plan with large open kitchen. Large breakfast bar and all stainless steel appliances. A great place for gathering and entertaining. Split bedroom floor plan. Located within walking distance to park.

1971 Fm 2452, Corsicana, 75110 2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,108 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Are you a lover of all things vintage? This is the one true home for you. Find yourself immersed in the world of vintage country style. Light, relaxed and welcoming are just some of the ways to describe this property. And for the handyman or woman, the detached shop has built in shelving and electricity. Homes in the Corbet area seldom come on the market. Only minutes to Corsicana and about an hour to Waco the location can not be beat.

1534 Se County Road 3135, Corsicana, 75109 4 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Amazing opportunity to own a waterfront home on 1 acres lot at Richland Chambers Lake. This gorgeous home is not complete and waiting for the new owners to make the finishing touches. Metal home is 1980 sq foot with open concept kitchen, living, and dining. Master Suite with ensuite bathroom, and two additional bedrooms have been framed. Electric and plumbing have been roughed in, septic is installed, and oversized garage is completed with spray foam insulation. In the garage there is an additional guest space with bathroom, this could be a great game room or bunk room. Massive backporch is covered and offers an incredible view of the lake!

