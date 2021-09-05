Check out these homes on the Rolla market now

(Rolla, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rolla will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

10840 Breeden Drive, Rolla, 65401 4 Beds 4 Baths | $780,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,506 Square Feet | Built in 2003

All Brick home w/ over ~5100 SqFt has many custom features. Large eat in gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters, center island, stainless steel appliances/double oven. Large screened 19x15 sun-room. The living room has a fireplace, 12' ceilings & windows overlooking landscaped backyard. The master bedroom features a tray ceiling & french doors opening to master bath w/ double vanities, jetted tub, walk-in shower w/ two shower heads & large walk in closet. The walkout basement includes a game area/family room w/ a fireplace & large bedroom. Outside garage is plumbed, heated and is ~20x30 sqft. Updates 2020/2021: Remodeling included installation of a new vented high quality propane fireplace insert by Forshaw of STL w/ custom ordered/designed stacked stone, Fireplace adorned w/ specialized hammered/forged steel front. Installed all new Bruce hardwood flooring on main level. New appliances include cooktop & Samsung refrigerator.

For open house information, contact Dilek Acar, Acar Real Estate, Inc at 573-368-7355

925 East 7Th, Rolla, 65401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,615 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Updated 3 bed/2 bath house located closes to Rolla High School, S&T university and groceries. The house has an open floor plan with large kitchen, dining and living rooms. Wood flooring on hallway, living and dining room. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, tile flooring, cabinets and granite counters. There is an addition huge family room. The master bedroom has a full bath, granite countertop and marble flooring.

For open house information, contact Phaik Kean Tan, Acar Real Estate, Inc at 573-368-7355

17536 Highway 8, St James, 65559 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,844 Square Feet | Built in 1982

RARE OPPORTUNITY! Own a home in St. James that overlooks the golf course with 5 acres and a pond. You will fall in love with this property the minute you drive down the paved driveway. The beautiful cedar home has nearly 4,000 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a large finished basement. The great room is amazing! Floor to ceiling fireplace, wood beams, huge windows and don't forget that view! On the main floor you will also find a second large family room, 2 big bedrooms, full bath, kitchen and utility room. Up stairs is the master suite which includes a loft area, large bedroom and bathroom plus a walk-in cedar lined closet! And, the view...amazing! Down stairs is fully finished with tons of living and storage space. So much natural light with 2 big sliding glass doors. Need a workshop for your golf cart or just a place to tinker? This property has it! Overhead door, concrete, electric and a furnace. It's such a special place. Make your appointment to see it today!

For open house information, contact Angela Nappier, Acar Real Estate, Inc at 573-368-7355

707 East 7Th, Rolla, 65401 3 Beds 3 Baths | $98,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Great investment opportunity. This house was purchased and used as a rental for years. 3 bedroom possible 4 located close to high school. You can walk out the basement door to listen to every football, watch baseball, or soccer.

For open house information, contact Saundra Thompson, Acar Real Estate, Inc at 573-368-7355