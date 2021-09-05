Top homes for sale in Benton Harbor

(Benton Harbor, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Benton Harbor will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4643 Hedgewood Drive, Stevensville, 49127 6 Beds 4 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,388 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Stunning contemporary home with Scandinavian vibes. Fabulous features include 6 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, fireplace, finished basement, brand new carpet & refreshed hardwood floors all on a nearly 1 acre cul-de-sac lot with sidewalks & a shed. The main floor offers an open floor plan with blonde wood, walls of windows, great angles, open foyer, 2 sets of sliding doors, and a bedroom off the kitchen. The upstairs features the primary suite with spacious jetted tub, walk in shower & huge closet. 3additional upper bedrooms are generous size and the open mezzanine over looks the main level. The basement features a 6th bedroom w/egress window, plumbed for kitchenette and washer/dryer. Huge grassy yard for fun outdoor activities. All on a cul-de-sac lot with sidewalks. Great Lakeshore location.

For open house information, contact Christine Norland, Jaqua Realtors at 269-983-8051

48020 68Th Street, Hartford, 49057 2 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Located on peaceful Rush Lake an all sports Lake with sailing, kayaking, paddle boarding, wave runners, boating, swimming and fishing. One of the areas best lakes for catching bluegill and large mount bass...great ice fishing also. Enjoy wonderful Sunsets, and tranquil living. Includes the vacant lot next door with separate well and septic...great yard space for entertaining. You deserve this amazing lifestyle. Close to Chicago, Kalamazoo and downtown South Haven. Recently renovated still needsa few finishing touches and your personal designer finish.

For open house information, contact Michele Blackmon, Jaqua REALTORS at 269-637-6537

4150 Ridge Road, Stevensville, 49127 2 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Condominium | 970 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Charming Surf Side waterfront condominium with a heated inground POOL on the shores of Lake Michigan with majestic sunsets & panoramic water views only 90 minutes to Chicago. Amenities include association water frontage, bluff seating area, green space for summertime BBQs & a heated inground pool with bathhouse. Main floor unit offers 2 bedrooms/1 1/2 baths. Enjoy summer days on the private patio with privacy fence. Coin washer/dryer laundry room right next door. Tosi's Restaurant, Bit of Swiss Pastry Shoppe & Glenlord Beach Park nearby. 1 carport with storage and extra uncovered parking available. 32 unit complex with extensive bluff revetment completed. Your monthly association dues include water, sewer, all exterior maintenance, grounds upkeep, bluff maintenance, snow removal & trash removal.

For open house information, contact Christine Norland, Jaqua Realtors at 269-983-8051

4360 Sunnymeade Drive, St. Joseph, 49085 5 Beds 3 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,547 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Welcome home! This quality built custom home features 5 spacious bedrooms, an open floor plan, spacious kitchen with granite counters, formal and informal dining, and a 3 plus car garage. As you enter the gracious foyer the formal living room leads to the formal dining room featuring French Glass Doors, hardwood floors and bay window. Enter the spacious kitchen with center aisleand continue to the informal dining area that leads to the family room with beautiful brick fireplace. Ascend the gracious foyer stairway leading to the spacious master suite and additional beautiful 4 bedrooms. Great neighborhood within walking distance to EP Clarke Elementary school. This beautiful move-in ready home is perfect for any size family and definitely a must see!

For open house information, contact Glenn Wilson, Sunset Coast Realty Group at 269-429-5252