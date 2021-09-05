Top homes for sale in Key West

(Key West, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Key West will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3675 Seaside Drive, Key West, 33040 2 Beds 2 Baths | $419,000 | Condominium | 772 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Enjoy the peaceful views from the balcony of this corner end unit at SaltPonds Condominiums overlooking the green space. This two bedroom, two bathroom home has been an annual rental since purchased and is currently tenant occupied. In original, clean condition, this home is ready for your updates or can easily continue as an annual rental for instant income. The complex includes ample parking, a beautiful pool, and hot tub, onsite management, and tennis courts, too.

2601 S Roosevelt Boulevard, Key West, 33040 1 Bed 1 Bath | $399,000 | Condominium | 490 Square Feet | Built in 1967

A perfect 2nd home, this adorable condo with full kitchen, bathroom and living room/ bedroom has 3 sliders leading out to a private 200 sq ft balcony/extra living space. All new doors, windows, sliders and central air!This is a ''must see''! Low price, low taxes, and very low maintenance fee! Enjoy 2 pools, 2 tennis courts on 8 acres of land directly across from Smathers Beach

9 Kestral Way, Key West, 33040 3 Beds 3 Baths | $710,000 | Townhouse | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Welcome home to your tropical Pink Piece of Paradise within the Key West Golf Club community! Enjoy the gorgeous view of the 2nd fairway from the open kitchen and first floor living space within this large (1320 sq ft) 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom townhome on the highly desired Spoonbill-Kestral loop. This bright and airy, well-maintained home features granite kitchen counter tops, sealed travertine tile throughout the first and second floors, new hot water heater, an air conditioning unit with parts warrantied through 2024 and many updated appliances and fixtures.Indulge in the amenities of the Key West Golf Club with 2 resort-style pools, private fitness center and 24-hour manned/gated security.Come fall in love with this spacious house and make it your home in time for the popular winter season here in Key West. Please see documents tab for list of upgrades.

515 Palm Drive, Rockland Key, 33040 2 Beds 1 Bath | $279,000 | Mobile Home | 420 Square Feet | Built in 1965

The grass lawn, native and exotic palms, mango trees, and pineapple and aloe make this property a nice tropical home. Located at the end of Palm Drive, it is private and surrounded by protected native vegetation and few neighbors. The mobile home has east facing French doors in the living room and kitchen providing an abundance of natural light. Roof was replaced in 2014 with a lifetime warranty. Handicap ramp in place and three sheds for storage. Keep as your new home, a rental investment and build a new home in the future.

