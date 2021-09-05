Livingston-curious? These homes are on the market

(Livingston, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Livingston will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2116 Providence Road, Livingston, 77351 4 Beds 2 Baths | $102,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1991

If you are looking for a beautiful home that is move-in ready, look no further! Fenced back yard, screened front porch to enjoy a cup of coffee. Workshop for the handyman. Call to schedule today!

For open house information, contact Liz Acosta, Keller Williams - Houston-Northeast at 281-358-4545

129 Amelia Lane, Livingston, 77351 3 Beds 2 Baths | $118,750 | Single Family Residence | 1,482 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Great waterview from this home, located on a large lot. Cedar home, with lots of windows. Matching carport and storage building. Great floor plan with a fireplace.

For open house information, contact Mary Brawner, Keller Williams - Houston-Northeast at 281-358-4545

6748 Fm 3126, Livingston, 77351 4 Beds 7 Baths | $1,800,000 | 3,487 Square Feet | Built in 2010

An incredible custom built 2 story home on Lake Livingston. With breathtaking view of the lake, this property includes a 2/2 guest house, 2188 sq ft shop and a large boat house that has both boat and jet ski lifts all on 5.1 acres. The spacious Great room combines the den, dining, and kitchen with an excellent view of the lake from floor to ceiling wall windows. The four large bedrooms with adjoining bathrooms put the finishing touches to this beautiful home.

For open house information, contact Robin Lowe, Big Country Realty at 325-365-2101

187 Harbor Addition Drive, Livingston, 77351 3 Beds 2 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,834 Square Feet | Built in 1978

RARE, 2 lot waterfront ESTATE property. Not only are there two lots, but concrete bulkhead too. There is no HOA either! The water heater is a recent purchase and a wood burning fireplace! The home needs some updating and love, but there is a fantastic bone structure! This could be an investor's find as it is on one of the prize neighborhoods on the lake! Measurements are approximate. Please measure if important. Seller to remove belongs around September 1st.

For open house information, contact Lisa Cruse, Keller Williams - Houston-Northeast at 281-358-4545