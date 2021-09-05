Take a look at these homes on the market in Chatsworth

(Chatsworth, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Chatsworth than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

626 Bryson Rd Se, Dalton, 30721 4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | 2,742 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This stunning home was custom built and is absolutely packed with amazing features. 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. New roof and practically new heating and air units. Master bedroom features walk in closet, separate shower, garden tub, and double vanity sinks. All rooms are extremely spacious with a lot of closet space. Living room features cathedral ceiling, gas fireplace and thanks to the strategically placed windows great views and lots of natural light. Enclosed formal dining room, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet and counter space, Covered front and back porch. Screened in attached sitting area on side. Two car attached and 1 car detached garages. Fenced in back yard with additional storage building. Home built in 1991 and added onto in 2003. Roof comes with 25 year warranty.

95 Morgan Way, Ellijay, 30540 3 Beds 5 Baths | $518,000 | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Peaceful, Serene, Private & Unique Ranch w/split Master’s on Main. Yes 2 Masters on MAIN. Each features an on suite & screened in private porch overlooking the Coosawattee River. Huge open living space for entertaining w/huge Windows w/View of the River, Vaulted ceilings featuring Rustic Wood Beam finishes & a Stone Gas Fireplace. Large Kitchen w/massive granite countertop & a plethora of cabinets. Loft w/large window for natural light for sitting room/office space. 1st Master has a tray ceiling w/a Romantic gas Fireplace. Extra large 2 car attached Garage w/heat & air. Detached Oversized 2 car Garage/woodshop also w/heat & air. Laundry room w/cabinets & utility sink. 24’x46’ RV Covered parking w/Electric hookup. Additional RV parking w/electrical HU. Coosawatte offers amenities abound, indoor/outdoor pools, Rec Building, Fitness room, Tennis & Basketball courts, Mini Golf, Parks/Picnic areas & so much more.

1715 Highway 52, Chatsworth, 30705 4 Beds 3 Baths | $490,000 | 2,990 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This sweet true log home is a part of Chatsworth living history! As you make your way to the front door, take note of the expansiveness of the large front porch, perfect for enjoying those warm balmy evenings, watching the sun set. Inside, the pleasures keep coming. An open floor plan, gorgeous hardwood floors, a showpiece of a wood burning fireplace, a kitchen that is open to the main living space, slate counter tops, a pantry. Detail everywhere, up lighting, a water purifying system, a mud room off the kitchen!Two secondary bedrooms are on the main floor, with a large full bath, master is upstairs in the loft, with a sitting/reading area overlooking the grand space below. The master bath is large with a beautiful soaker tub and separate shower, double vanities. On the lower level, you have a spacious living room, a gorgeous fireplace, a large laundry room, with folding area and craft room, a half bath, with plumbing in place for a shower and or tub, master bedroom, a SECOND kitchen and a HUGE pantry. Did you know that Chatsworth used to have it's very own carnival with chair lift? This property was home to one half of the chair lift! It is now a beautiful gazebo with amazing thick delicious muscadine vines growing from it, but the poured concrete pad with the gears that transported the guests to the top of the mountain are still here under this gazebo roof, for you to sit around and envision the laughter and enjoyment that was shared by all who passed this spot. As you are taking in the serenity of that enjoyment and also the peacefulness of the property, you'll notice the lay of the land is beautifully flat and well manicured with mature trees and flowering plants. This is a must see!

330 Ponderosa Road, Ellijay, 30540 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Mobile Home | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Back on market, buyer did not qualify. Almost new home; home has been lived in less than 3 months. Split bedroom plan, lrg soaking tub in master bath, lovely kitchen island, open concept. No carpet in this home, vinyl throughout. Large Butler Pantry, mudroom, great closets. Small yard, easy to maintain. Home is approx 4 mi from downtown Ellijay, easy access. Close to elementary school. Great Price for almost new home.

