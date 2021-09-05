CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatsworth, GA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Chatsworth

Chatsworth News Beat
Chatsworth News Beat
 4 days ago

(Chatsworth, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Chatsworth than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hnQ0N_0bnMmDvu00

626 Bryson Rd Se, Dalton, 30721

4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | 2,742 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This stunning home was custom built and is absolutely packed with amazing features. 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. New roof and practically new heating and air units. Master bedroom features walk in closet, separate shower, garden tub, and double vanity sinks. All rooms are extremely spacious with a lot of closet space. Living room features cathedral ceiling, gas fireplace and thanks to the strategically placed windows great views and lots of natural light. Enclosed formal dining room, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet and counter space, Covered front and back porch. Screened in attached sitting area on side. Two car attached and 1 car detached garages. Fenced in back yard with additional storage building. Home built in 1991 and added onto in 2003. Roof comes with 25 year warranty.

For open house information, contact Jason Burgin, Re/Max Select Realty at 706-277-3434

Copyright © 2021 Dalton MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMIGA-119350)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P3iMR_0bnMmDvu00

95 Morgan Way, Ellijay, 30540

3 Beds 5 Baths | $518,000 | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Peaceful, Serene, Private & Unique Ranch w/split Master’s on Main. Yes 2 Masters on MAIN. Each features an on suite & screened in private porch overlooking the Coosawattee River. Huge open living space for entertaining w/huge Windows w/View of the River, Vaulted ceilings featuring Rustic Wood Beam finishes & a Stone Gas Fireplace. Large Kitchen w/massive granite countertop & a plethora of cabinets. Loft w/large window for natural light for sitting room/office space. 1st Master has a tray ceiling w/a Romantic gas Fireplace. Extra large 2 car attached Garage w/heat & air. Detached Oversized 2 car Garage/woodshop also w/heat & air. Laundry room w/cabinets & utility sink. 24’x46’ RV Covered parking w/Electric hookup. Additional RV parking w/electrical HU. Coosawatte offers amenities abound, indoor/outdoor pools, Rec Building, Fitness room, Tennis & Basketball courts, Mini Golf, Parks/Picnic areas & so much more.

For open house information, contact Blue Ridge Mountain Team, ReMax Town & Ctry-Downtown at 706-632-4422

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-8995719)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LCgbN_0bnMmDvu00

1715 Highway 52, Chatsworth, 30705

4 Beds 3 Baths | $490,000 | 2,990 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This sweet true log home is a part of Chatsworth living history! As you make your way to the front door, take note of the expansiveness of the large front porch, perfect for enjoying those warm balmy evenings, watching the sun set. Inside, the pleasures keep coming. An open floor plan, gorgeous hardwood floors, a showpiece of a wood burning fireplace, a kitchen that is open to the main living space, slate counter tops, a pantry. Detail everywhere, up lighting, a water purifying system, a mud room off the kitchen!Two secondary bedrooms are on the main floor, with a large full bath, master is upstairs in the loft, with a sitting/reading area overlooking the grand space below. The master bath is large with a beautiful soaker tub and separate shower, double vanities. On the lower level, you have a spacious living room, a gorgeous fireplace, a large laundry room, with folding area and craft room, a half bath, with plumbing in place for a shower and or tub, master bedroom, a SECOND kitchen and a HUGE pantry. Did you know that Chatsworth used to have it's very own carnival with chair lift? This property was home to one half of the chair lift! It is now a beautiful gazebo with amazing thick delicious muscadine vines growing from it, but the poured concrete pad with the gears that transported the guests to the top of the mountain are still here under this gazebo roof, for you to sit around and envision the laughter and enjoyment that was shared by all who passed this spot. As you are taking in the serenity of that enjoyment and also the peacefulness of the property, you'll notice the lay of the land is beautifully flat and well manicured with mature trees and flowering plants. This is a must see!

For open house information, contact Davenport Group, Keller Williams Rlty. Partners at 678-494-0644

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9028430)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LARPv_0bnMmDvu00

330 Ponderosa Road, Ellijay, 30540

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Mobile Home | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Back on market, buyer did not qualify. Almost new home; home has been lived in less than 3 months. Split bedroom plan, lrg soaking tub in master bath, lovely kitchen island, open concept. No carpet in this home, vinyl throughout. Large Butler Pantry, mudroom, great closets. Small yard, easy to maintain. Home is approx 4 mi from downtown Ellijay, easy access. Close to elementary school. Great Price for almost new home.

For open house information, contact Janice Callihan, Callihan Realty at 706-455-3718

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6906052)

NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Troutman, NCmooresvilletribune.com

4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $1,000,000

Former builders home w/all the extras! Spread out in this gorgeous hard stucco luxury estate. Privacy abounds in the expertly landscaped fenced yard complete w/irrigation, hot tub, & huge water views out to the main channel on an oversized, double 1.06 acre lot. Entertain at the bar, theater room, billiards, deck or outdoor living area. Underground propane tank for the optional gas grill, gas dryer & multiple see through fireplaces throughout the home. Second living quarters w/full kitchen, family room & luxurious bedroom. Double door front entry, large windows/lots of windows throughout, decorative wood trim throughout, high, vaulted, cathedral ceiling in main living room, high ceilings throughout home, decorative trey ceilings in master bedroom & dining room, hardwood floors, hardwood floor inlays in entryway & dining room, granite & marble countertops, spacious bedrooms & closets, lots of storage space, oversized office space or optional home workout room/space. 1 year First American Home Warranty included. www.CKSelectRealEstate.com www.KirkHanson.com Kirk Hanson 704-788-2255.
Florence, SCSCNow

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $625,000

Welcome home to 535 Prestwick Drive. You will fall in love with this beautiful stone front, brick Westbrook home! Situated on a large corner lot it features over 4049 sq ft with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 2 half baths and an oversized 3 car garage. Can't forget the enormous bonus room!You'll also enjoy over 588 sq ft of outdoor living space to enjoy the gorgeous South Carolina weather. The sellers have completely updated the kitchen with high end THERMADORE professional appliances including a gas cooktop, built in oven and microwave and Bosch built in coffee maker.There is also a large walk in pantry.Through out the rest of the home there are so many upgrades such as a NEW TRANE HVAC, GAS PACK . NEW granite counters and beautiful backsplash, Gorgeous white painted cabinets,NEW hardware, they have replaced indoor lights and garage with LED efficient fixtures and bulbs,NEW gas logs in den, NEW fireplace surround and marble hearth,NEW chandeliers in main foyer and dining, NEW ceiling fans in den, guest room ,upstairs bedroom and outside porch,Upgraded home security system,NEW sinks and fawcets in Master bath, NEW counters,fawcet,mirror and sconces in powder room, 5 NEW toilets,New sconces in Living room,added stair trends. Refinshed hardwood floors. Outside the list continues with over 30 large trees removed and stumps ground,Removed overgrown shrubbery and added new mulch,Repaired and replaced almost all of the sprinkler system,Installed NEW 6" raingutters. Installed top of the line Hot Tub on back patio. This home offers an incredible amount of storage also. the walk in attic is incredible.Westbrook neighborhood is located on TRACES GOLF COURSE in west Florence.Beautiful meandering streets to walk and bike ride. Schools are: Lucy t Davis elementary, Sneed Jr. high and West Florence high school. Call today to see this beautiful home!
Missouri StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Everything Left Inside $80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
Interior DesignPosted by
BobVila

Painting Your Bathroom This Color Could Increase Your Home’s Selling Price by $5,000

In 2021, Zillow commissioned a study involving “1,300 recent or prospective U.S. home buyers” and found that certain paint colors can actually increase the selling price of a home by as much as $5,000. The study’s findings were based on the typical U.S. home value of $290,000. For their research, the experts at Zillow used 15 paint colors in the bathroom, kitchen, living room and primary bedroom to see how the shades impacted home values.

