Garden City, KS

House hunt Garden City: See what’s on the market now

Garden City News Beat
 4 days ago

(Garden City, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Garden City. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f97tZ_0bnMm9UF00

2817 Belmont Place, Garden City, 67846

4 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 884 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Wonderful house located in a great location and close to some great schools! 4bd, 2ba. with a basement and a 2 car garage. Roof was replaced in 2020. Don't miss the opportunity to take look! Call for your Private Showing!

For open house information, contact Olga Romo, MBA Real Estate at 620-275-7440

Copyright © 2021 Garden City Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GCBORKS-17936)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ivd3D_0bnMm9UF00

510 Stoeckly Place, Garden City, 67846

3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,254 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Full brick house with a nice large backyard with sprinkler system and covered patio. Unfinished basement so you can finish to you liking! Basement is connected to the garage. This property is sold AS IS

For open house information, contact Carmen Guzman, Home Town Real Estate P.A. at 620-271-9500

Copyright © 2021 Garden City Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GCBORKS-18014)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SfisW_0bnMm9UF00

1011 Lyle Avenue, Garden City, 67846

3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,218 Square Feet | Built in 1960

A must see! This beautiful home sits on a large corner lot in the heart of Garden City and is priced well below county appraisal! It has 3 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 3 fireplaces (2 gas, 1 wood) with over 3,000 sq ft upstairs and a partial basement. The large kitchen features Cambria countertops and has enough storage for everything a kitchen needs. Beautiful landscaping with a sprinkler system, a 2-story storage/workshop, and a large covered deck in the back perfect for entertaining. Lots of new flooring inside and a new roof was installed in the fall of 2020. A recent home inspection was performed and sellers have fixed all the concerns. Seller will also purchase a 1 year home buyers warranty and the seller is a licensed Realtor in the state of Kansas.

For open house information, contact Jerry Penner, MBA Real Estate at 620-275-7440

Copyright © 2021 Garden City Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GCBORKS-18033)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=136hUT_0bnMm9UF00

2015 Center Street, Garden City, 67846

4 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,143 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Great updated brick home on a large corner lot. It has an open floor plan, new flooring throughout much of the house, a nice master suite in the basement, and a large fenced backyard. Don't wait to see this one!

For open house information, contact Jerry Penner, MBA Real Estate at 620-275-7440

Copyright © 2021 Garden City Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GCBORKS-18020)

See more property details

