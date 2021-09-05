Top homes for sale in Sedalia

(Sedalia, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sedalia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1317 S Quincy, Sedalia, 65301 2 Beds 1 Bath | $70,900 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Great starter home or rental property. Two bedroom one bath home .One car attached garage. Large backyard with a 10x14 storage building .Call to schedule your showing today.

815 E 19Th, Sedalia, 65301 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 916 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This 2 bed, 1 bath house is located on a huge corner lot! Fully fenced in backyard with a detached 15x21 detached garage. The large kitchen walks out onto a deck that overlooks the backyard and garage. Laundry is in it's own room that goes into the bathroom. Master bedroom is right off the bathroom.

30942 Hwy M, Sedalia, 65301 5 Beds 7 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,700 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Luxurious modern colonial on captivating landscaped acreage. This spacious home is your own quiet oasis perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Upon entering through the privacy gate you will stroll down impeccably landscaped driveway with landscape lighting highlighting the trees along the driveway. Once through the gate you will find beautiful old growth trees and see the spacious family house of your dreams. This inviting 5 bedroom 5 full and 2 half bath home has a 3 car garage, offers hardwood floors throughout the first floor, a master bedroom with newly renovated bathroom and large walk in closet. The kitchen is equipped with two ovens, a built in microwave, and an electric stove top. There is a tiled pantry around the corner from the kitchen. From the kitchen you can walk out to the upper deck where you can barbecue, eat outdoors, while overlooking the pool and pond. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms with large closets, and their own fully tiled bathrooms. An upstairs great room/media room is across the hall from the bedrooms and features large windows to let in natural light. A bonus room with windows is located above the three car garage, and could potentially turn one of the upstairs bedrooms into a suite. The walkout basement is updated with luxurious thick carpet, a feature wall of barn wood made from an old barn originally on the property. The spacious guest bedroom has its own full bathroom with walk-in closet, 2 large windows, 2 smaller windows which again bringing in natural light. An additional half bath, large home gym featuring cedar veneered doors, cedar trim and a dry infrared cedar sauna. Off of the gym there is a partially finished room with the same commercial grade carpet tiles flowing seamlessly into the space currently used as an additional pantry with full-sized stacking washer/dryer, and upright freezer, and 3 tiered bin storage area. The basement has wonderful natural lighting, large windows, a wood burning fireplace with gas starter bar, and a walkout deck where you can sit and enjoy the breeze the 20’x40’ pool with it’s surrounding stamped concrete deck, hot tub meticulously landscaped with walkway to a smaller shade garden featuring porch swing hanging from a wood beam placed between 2 large trees. This property also includes a 60x40 Morton building shop with 12’ sidewalls and 2 large commercial overhead doors. A fire pit, trimmed walking trails, and a beautiful shade garden, 2 1,000 gallon propane tanks(one for the house, the other for the whole house Generac generator), are also on the property. This home really is your very own secluded and secure oasis.

3207 S Stewart Ave, Sedalia, 65301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $178,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,896 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This home has been well loved in the nearly 4 decades that these sellers have owned this property and you can tell it from the moment you drive up. Welcome home to this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath split foyer that sits on nearly 1/2 an acre in a great southwest Sedalia subdivision. Fall in love with the bright white eat-in kitchen that includes all the appliances and the durable luxury vinyl plank flooring. Exit through the patio door onto the raised vinyl deck with railing and enjoy the 250'+ fenced yard that includes room for play, room for planting, and room for relaxing on the stamped concrete patio. All three bedrooms are upstairs; however, the family room is large enough to create a 4th bedroom, if needed. The laundry is in the lower level and shares the space with a 1/2 bath and the utility closet. A new HVAC was installed in 2017 and the built in microwave is only 2 years old. Finish off the property with a 2 car garage and 10x14 storage shed on a concrete pad and you will have all you need to make this house your home.

