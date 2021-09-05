CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo-curious? These homes are on the market

Alamogordo Post
 4 days ago

(Alamogordo, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Alamogordo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1828 Crescent Dr, Alamogordo, 88310

4 Beds 2 Baths | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,422 Square Feet | Built in 1974

If You're looking To Find A Great Home , 4 Bedroom 2 Bath in a Highly Desirable Neighborhood at a Great Price , This may Be What You Need ! Side Entry 2 Car Garage, Great Floor Plan , Huge Living Room w/ Fireplace, Galley Kitchen W/ all Appliances, Nice Covered Patio That will offer Beautiful Sunset Views, Property sits on Large Pie Shaped Lot Offering a HUGE Backyard! This Home Is Filled With Potential At Less Than $120,000! Hurry It Won't Last !

For open house information, contact SONYA ROBERTS, ERA Simmons Real Estate at 575-437-9927

Copyright © 2021 Otero County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCARNM-164955)

346 Gila, Alamogordo, 88310

2 Beds 3 Baths | $247,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,936 Square Feet | Built in 2006

If the kitchen is the heart of your home, its here! Beautiful custom cabinets and countertops that go on for miles. The living area has a Dimplex fireplace and a Contadena ceiling fan over an inlay floor medallion. The large main bedroom has two walk in closets and a light filled bathroom with jet tub, separate shower and double sinks. New carpets! Bonus 3/4 bathroom right next to the garage. Outside shades on all windows and 3 thermostatic controlled roof vents that reduce attic heat. Oh, and Gazebo!!

For open house information, contact CLAUDIA POWELL, Welcome Home Realty at 575-439-5300

Copyright © 2021 Otero County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCARNM-164733)

229 Ascot Parade, Alamogordo, 88310

3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Great home on a corner lot in a beautiful neighborhood! This 1452 sq foot home is stucco with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and nice big grass backyard There is a sprinkler system in back and a low-maintenance front yard. Don't miss out...call us for a showing appointment today!

For open house information, contact CRYSTAL PITCHER, ERA Simmons Real Estate at 575-437-9927

Copyright © 2021 Otero County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCARNM-164687)

1205 Fourteenth St, Alamogordo, 88310

3 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,054 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Adorable home to finish the remodel! Kitchen already remodeled, interior painted, bathroom remodeled. Beautiful original hardwood floors could be sanded and stained and would be gorgeous. Nice curb appeal with large shade tree, carport area, large backyard. Room for a second bath, laundry room. Covered porch and covered patio. Finish this one to your vision!

For open house information, contact DIANA STOKES-TRUNZO, ERA Simmons Real Estate at 575-437-9927

Copyright © 2021 Otero County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCARNM-165266)

With Alamogordo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

