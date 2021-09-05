When Poison Imploded at the 1991 MTV VMAs

One of the most popular and reductive theories in rock history is that grunge singlehandedly destroyed glam metal overnight after the release of Nirvana's Nevermind. While Nirvana's seminal major-label debut did mark a zeitgeist shift when it came out on Sept. 24, 1991, the death blow to glam metal could have just as well come from one of its own — namely, Poison, who delivered a disastrous performance at the 1991 MTV Video Music Awards less than three weeks before the release of Nevermind, on Sept. 5, 1991.