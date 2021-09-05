Take a look at these homes for sale in Somerset

(Somerset, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Somerset. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

110 Keeney Street, Somerset, 42501 2 Beds 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Ok. your looking for a affordable home that is convenient than check out this two bedroom home remodeled house in the heart of the city

350 Lakewood Drive, Nancy, 42544 3 Beds 2 Baths | $439,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,155 Square Feet | Built in 2006

There just aren't that many properties that have THAT lake feel to them. This is one. The view is the immediate draw...explosive! You'll just want to sit out and watch the boats come and go out of Conley Bottom. Cumberland Point ramp is just down the road for easy lake access. A great place to watch the #PokerRun and #ThunderRun. This home comes completely furnished and ready to move into. With the right timing we can get you into it while there is still summer left. Did I mention the 3 car/boat garage? 1500 sq ft. Floors you could eat off of. This one checks all the boxes. I love it! You will too.

14 Citation Drive, Somerset, 42503 4 Beds 3 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,175 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This charming ranch home is conveniently located in a desirable neighborhood just off Ringgold Road. Offering 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, this home is the perfect size for a growing family! The home includes 2 living rooms, a formal dinning room, large laundry area and beautiful hardwood throughout. The roof was replaced roughly 5 years ago and the air unit is less than 3 years old. The home also has a storage building added onto the back of the home, perfect for a tool shed or handyman's room. There is an option to purchase additional acreage, roughly 1.5 acres along the back and side of the property. This acreage is priced separately. Call today to schedule a showing.

208 Mccurry Road, Somerset, 42503 5 Beds 4 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 2020

This gorgeous new home is under construction. Has hardwood floors, tile, and granite. In a beautiful country setting-2 miles from town with 5 acres. Bring your horses and move right in. This home is an (ICF) has insulated concrete forms. The basement has 15' walls and upper level has 12' thick exterior walls. Built well and costs much more to build an ICF home and very energy efficient.Lot is 5 acres, buyer can purchase additional 6 acres with barn and building pads for a total of $699,000.00. Fully finished basement with full kitchen and washer and dryer hook ups with over 1000 square foot work shop. 300 square foot safe room, walk out basement.

