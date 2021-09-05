CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, TX

Take a look at these homes for sale in Greenville

Greenville Today
Greenville Today
 4 days ago

(Greenville, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Greenville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3815 7Th Street, Greenville, 75401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,424 Square Feet | Built in 1955

*** PRICE REDUCED *** INVESTOR SPECIAL! 3 beds, 2baths, 1 car garage and carport on oversized lot in town Greenville, close to shopping and schools. Home needs TLC: paint, trim, flooring and being SOLD AS IS.

For open house information, contact Dora Trillo, City Real Estate at 469-575-3761

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc.

1403 Marshall Street, Greenville, 75401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,888 | Single Family Residence | 1,258 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand New Construction. Granite counter tops, custom built cabinets, vinyl plank and carpet flooring. MUST SEE!!! Plans are subject to change throughout construction. Buyers Realtor must attend showings. Showings at own risk. This is a construction site be careful. PICTURES are sample pictures from another home with this floor plan.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Sharp, Century 21 Premier Group at 903-856-7262

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc.

3912 Gordon Street, Greenville, 75401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,330 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This remarkable home is waiting for you to bring back the charm! New foundation and already gutted, giving you the opportunity to make your mark! Remodel plans are already with the city and plans are available for you to view! Greenville is a remarkable place to live making this home a great investment opportunity!!! Located in the Lamar Elementary school boundry!

For open house information, contact Ashley Hammons, AT Home Texas Real Estate at 903-454-2824

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc.

4405 Gee Street, Greenville, 75401

3 Beds 1 Bath | $142,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom with hardwoods. Kitchen features new cabinets w quartz looking counter tops and open dining area. Master bedroom has wood floors with walk in closet. Bathroom is amazing w claw foot tub w pedi stop sink, custom ceiling tile and carrera looking floor. Great lot w detached carport and plenty of mature trees! This one will go fast.

For open house information, contact Bradley Hughes, XC Realty at 972-741-7850

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc.

See more property details

