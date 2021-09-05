Check out these homes for sale in Gaffney now

(Gaffney, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gaffney will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

117 Crestview Drive, Gaffney, 29340 4 Beds 3 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,263 Square Feet | Built in 1972

If you are looking for a great home in a wonderful neighborhood then you have to check this property out! With some additional work and upgrades, there are so many options for this home due to the layout, size and location. It is located behind Limestone College in the very established College Park neighborhood. The location is convenient to schools, restaurants, grocery stores, an outlet mall and Interstate I-85. The home can be used as a wonderful primary home with the main level containing the living room, dining room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms as well as a partially completed basement that has 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom and more! This home would also make a great investment property for someone looking to "house hack" as someone could live on the main floor and rent out the basement. With some additional work, this property can be used in so many ways! There is also a fenced in backyard with an outbuilding for storage! This home will not qualify for FHA or VHA. Buyers will likely need to use conventional products or cash. The home is being sold "As-Is"...Buyers agent to verify square footage. Please call me at 864-491-0694 to arrange showings. Offers can be emailed to realtordustinbatchler@gmail.com - please follow up with a text to 864-491-0694 when an offer is submitted.

For open house information, contact DUSTIN BATCHLER, PONCE REALTY GROUP -2 at 864-485-2622

807 College Dr, Gaffney, 29340 3 Beds 2 Baths | $254,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,203 Square Feet | Built in 1931

Super location and beautiful house makes a great combination. All brick home in heart of Historic District. Many updates too but still has charming characteristics. Living room with HW floors and gas log fireplace. Family room and formal dining together with built-ins and various walls cabinets. Modern kitchen with solid surface c/tops, updated cabinets, tile backsplash, wood floors, pantry and all appliances stay. Nice cozy sunroom off kitchen area. Master BR on main level with 3 closets. Master Bath has full tile shower and tile floors. Cute butler's pantry that could double as a private office too. Upstairs has 2 nice sized bedrooms and full updated bath. Lots of updates such as plantation blinds, vinyl windows, tankless HW heater, HVAC, electrical, etc. Lovely outside too. Nice covered carport that can have dual purpose and serve as covered patio for backyard get togethers. Detached garage has stairs to 2nd level storage. Backyard feels like a park, so private with large trees and mature grass. Circular driveway adds style to house perfect for those guests who want to stop by for a quick visit. Covered front porch ideal for those rocking chairs. And the views from front are awesome looking both up and down College Dr which is popular walking and jogging street for residents. Don't miss out on this jewel!

For open house information, contact JEFF BUICE, BUICE REALTY INC at 864-489-7194

169 Mosley Road, Blacksburg, 29702 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 2016

So much "new" it's Almost NEW!! 2016 Clayton manufactured doublewide. 56x28 = 1568 square feet. Spacious home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open design with family room, dining area, large kitchen with center island, new dishwasher and new electric range, split bedroom plan. Owners suite features private bath with HUGE walk-in closet. Living room 23x13, MBR 17x13, MBR Closet 5x13, Dining Area 8x13, Kitchen 12x13, BRs 2 & 3 9x13. Newly installed on this lot, this home is freshly painted throughout and includes new carpet, new brick underpinning, two new decks front and back, new well and septic, and a HUGE yard measuring approximately 110' x 360' equaling .91 acres. Limited traffic neighborhood with a paved street located about 4 miles southeast of Blacksburg with easy access to York, Clover, Kings Mountain, and Shelby. I-85 is just 5 miles away via SC Hwy 5. This home will require conventional financing as it was moved to this lot. Listing agent is owner.

For open house information, contact Greg Adams, Greg Adams Realty LLC at 704-785-5290

530 E Rutledge Ave, Gaffney, 29340 5 Beds 4 Baths | $698,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,398 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Truly historic 2-story home built in the Neo-classic style. Registered in the National Historic buildings this home is one-of-a-kind. 5BR/4BA and over 5000 sqft with much of home having its original characteristics that gives it historic charm. Main level with den, parlor, living room, dining room, kitchen, butler's pantry, mud room, 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Most rooms have heart pine floors. House with 9 fireplaces total, 4 functional ventless gas logs fireplaces. Full updated kitchen with granite c/tops, center island, tile backsplash, under cabinet lights, 6 burner Thermador gas range, double convection ovens, trash compactor, 2 refrigerators and dishwasher. Cute butler's pantry with built-ins. Large rooms downstairs most with 12' tall ceilings. Den could be 6th bedroom. Thick crown moldings and crystal chandeliers. 2 staircases to upstairs, main in center of house and a back stairwell. Upstairs has 4 large bedrooms and 3 full baths. Permanent staircase to huge open attic that is over 2000 sqft (not included in heated and finished sqft total). Also has small unfinished basement. Some updates include roof, HVAC units (nest thermostat), icynene foam insulation for energy efficiency, 2 gas HW heaters, main water line to house replaced and gutter guards on back gutters. Roof over porch done in 2021. Beautiful wrap-around porch that is on 3 sides. 2nd level balcony to view the beautiful grounds. Nice sized corner lot on near 1 acre lot. Has utility building, garden space, in-ground pool and pool house. Pool is 20'x42'. Partially fenced backyard. Fountain feature in front yard across from John Little Park with larger fountain. Just so much to list. Must see!

For open house information, contact JEFF BUICE, BUICE REALTY INC at 864-489-7194