Illegal entry should prohibit legal immigration rights

The Democrats have opened another one-sided investigation into the cause of the "Capitol Riot." The "Capitol Riot" was caused by the total failure of the American political establishment to represent the American people, over at least the last 40 years. When there's a peaceful protest at the Capitol, the politicians ignore it as they do many urgent items. Such as the uncontrolled immigration problem. The two parties can't agree on the time of day. The American political establishment must be abolished. Nancy Pelosi has blocked passage of the desperately needed, and woefully underfunded, infrastructure repair bill in an effort to force passage of their proposed Democratic budget.