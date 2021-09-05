CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Illegal entry should prohibit legal immigration rights

Bonner County Daily Bee
 5 days ago

The Democrats have opened another one-sided investigation into the cause of the "Capitol Riot." The "Capitol Riot" was caused by the total failure of the American political establishment to represent the American people, over at least the last 40 years. When there's a peaceful protest at the Capitol, the politicians ignore it as they do many urgent items. Such as the uncontrolled immigration problem. The two parties can't agree on the time of day. The American political establishment must be abolished. Nancy Pelosi has blocked passage of the desperately needed, and woefully underfunded, infrastructure repair bill in an effort to force passage of their proposed Democratic budget.

bonnercountydailybee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Entry#Infrastructure#Democrats#American#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
ImmigrationMSNBC

Afghan refugees are winning over the GOP's anti-immigrant instincts

For the last two decades, the Republican Party has been resistant to immigration, driven in part by nativists and white supremacists, including former President Donald Trump and Fox News host Tucker Carlson. But the party’s blanket opposition to new nonwhite arrivals under Trump might be shifting as Americans welcome Afghan refugees into their communities.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

If Biden won’t enforce immigration law, state and local governments should

If you need something done right, then do it yourself, as the old saying goes. But when it comes to enforcing U.S. immigration laws, state and local enforcement are prevented from doing it themselves, even while federal law enforcement officers are directed not to take certain enforcement actions — a policy established by the Biden administration in January 2021. With a rapidly deteriorating border, it’s long past time that changed.
ImmigrationPosted by
Reason.com

Illegal Immigration Isn't an 'Invasion'

When ideologues on the left and the right want to make a case for why the government really needs to crack down on something, they rhetorically elevate the offense. One example from the left is the desire to impose speech codes or hate speech laws. "Words are violence," some argue. After all, being rude can cause "stress" or "harm," just like wielding a knife or gun.
ImmigrationFOX 40 News WICZ TV

DHS allows Afghans temporary entry into US under immigration law

The rush to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Kabul has led to some Afghans arriving in the US who are only partway through their immigration process and others who have not yet applied to live in the US. To accommodate the fleeing Afghans, who are vetted both before they arrive in the United States and again once they land, the Biden administration is granting some temporary admission.
NFLPosted by
Axios

America's civil war of 2021

J.D. Vance — author of "Hillbilly Elegy" and a candidate for the GOP U.S. Senate nomination in Ohio — urged "mass civil disobedience" to Biden's plan to use federal authority to mandate vaccination for roughly two-third of America workers. "I have a simple message for America's business community," Vance wrote....
Congress & Courtswsgw.com

Democrats present case to legalize immigrants through budget bill

The slim Democratic majority in Congress is pushing forward with an ambitious plan to legalize an estimated 8 million immigrants living in the U.S. without legal status through a budget bill that would circumvent the 60-vote threshold typically needed to pass major legislation in the Senate. Democratic staff met with...
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Illegal immigrants excluded from Biden’s 80M person COVID vaccine mandate

Illegal immigrants continuing to cross into the U.S. from Mexico were not included in a wide-ranging COVID-19 vaccine mandate announced Thursday by President Joe Biden that could force an estimated 80 million American workers to get the shot. According to the president, all employers with over 100 employees will be...
Immigrationtennesseestar.com

Number of Detained Illegal Immigrants Declines as ICE Arrests Hardly Any

The number of detained illegal immigrants slightly declined as Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have hardly arrested anyone, federal data processed by the Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse shows. Around 25,000 people are currently detained at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities, though Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials...
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Durbin, Business Leaders Discuss Immigrant Legalization Through Reconciliation

SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, yesterday met virtually with Business Roundtable affiliates to discuss the urgent need to pass immigration reform through budget reconciliation, including measures to provide legal permanent residency to Dreamers, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) recipients, and essential workers. “We need to provide a path to legal status for Dreamers and others who are contributing to our economy Continue Reading
Immigrationtexasgopvote.com

Expand Legal Immigration to Boost the Economy

A dearth of workers is slowing our recovery from the economic devastation wrought by COVID-19. Overly large unemployment insurance checks, an expanded welfare state and immigration restrictions have reduced the supply of willing workers. There are 9.2 million job openings nationwide and 9.3 million people unemployed. As a result, employers are hiking prices faster than wages and the economy is recovering at a slower pace than it should. Expanding legal immigration is one way to help.

Comments / 0

Community Policy