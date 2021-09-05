On the hunt for a home in Thomasville? These houses are on the market

(Thomasville, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Thomasville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

105 Whispering Pines Court, Thomasville, 31792 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,635 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to the market, 105 Whispering Pines Court located in the well sought after neighboorhood, Mitchell Place. It is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath NEW HOME CONSTRUCTION that is sure to last long. Features include: LVP Flooring, Tiled Walk in Shower and Soaking Tub, Large Porch off the rear Master Bedroom Suite, a Split Floor Plan, Great Room with and Master Ceilings are 9 ft high with a 10ft step up and Upgraded Trim package throughout the main living areas. This is one of the last lots being built on off of Whispering Pines and one of the few left in Mitchell Place. Mitchell Place subdivision is centrally located in town, taking only minutes in either direction to get to schools, shopping, gyms, or the grocery store. Price, Plans, Specifications, Colors, Materials, etc. are subject to change. Please note at the time of listing the HOA dues are as reflected in MLS. Prior to contracting please verify for any change as these can be subject to change without our forewarning.

110 Northwoods Dr., Thomasville, 31757 3 Beds 3 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,329 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This beautiful home in popular Northwoods Subdivision is 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths and is conveniently located near schools and shopping. The home boasts designer light fixtures, Brazilian hardwood, granite countertops throughout and much care given to every detail. A spacious family room with fireplace, dining room, gorgeous kitchen with stainless appliances, island and breakfast area, as well as a sun porch with large barn door, make this home inviting and great for entertaining. The master suite includes double vanities and walk-in-closet. Upstairs, two spacious bedrooms and jack and jill bathroom with two vanities complete this charming home. Make your appointment. today.

202 Jamestowne Way, Thomasville, 31757 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath cottage located in the Jamestowne Phase of Madison Grove subdivision. This home features Hardiboard siding, trey ceilings in both the living room and master bedroom, a master suite with a walk in shower and double vanity and separate toilet room; a separate living room and dining room with space at the island to have an eat in kitchen. There is so much more to talk about with this amazing cottage. Call for more information! Price, Plans, Specifications, Colors, Materials, etc. are subject to change. Please contact listing agent for details. Please note at the time of listing the HOA dues are as reflected in MLS. Prior to contracting please verify for any change as these can be subject to change without our forewarning.

1416 Sally St, Thomasville, 31792 3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,278 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction home scheduled for completion Late October early November. This new construction home is owned by a licensed realtor in the state of Georgia. License number 106345. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, convenient to schools, grocery stores, churches and ball fields and parks. See plans attached for details. Specifications coming soon on colors, granite, flooring, tile and cabinets. Price, Plans, Specifications, Colors, Materials, etc. are subject to change. Please inquire with an agent for details.

