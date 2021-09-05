Take a look at these homes on the market in Beckley

(Beckley, WV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Beckley will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

123 Mullens Court, Beaver, 25813 2 Beds 1 Bath | $78,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,024 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Well cared for ranch home in a private setting on over 9 acres. The home is well maintained with replacement windows, roof was put on in 2019 ,updated electrical. The land has abundant wildlife, trails galore, timber as well as level plots to build on. Great hunting. There is hardwood floors under some carpet, drywall in behind the paneling. Convenient location but yet private.

156 Cinco Street, Piney View, 25906 4 Beds 2 Baths | $154,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Terrific home with an open concept! This home features an open floor plan with the kitchen, living, family, & dining areas all together, brand new durable, moisture resistant, vinyl plank flooring, crown molding, & a master suite with a walk in closet, garden tub, & separate shower. It has 2 spacious decks, a large yard with a play set & fire pit area, all perfect for entertaining.

645 Wandering Lane, Beaver, 25813 4 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Hard to come by fabulous custom built brick ranch home in a desirable location. Meticulously landscaped, covered front porch, and back deck goes entire length of the house. Large foyer flows in living room with hardwood floors. Multiple updates throughout this home. Beautiful large eat in kitchen with island with SS appliances. Master suite with walk in closet. A must see!

124 Woodland Road, Pipestem, 25851 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 2004

THIS LOG IS FOR YOU!! BACK DECK GREAT FOR GRILLING. FRONT SCREENED IN PORCH, FRONT YARD WITH POND WITH AN OVERLOOK, 1 CAR GARAGE, 2 CAR CARPORT,NEW OUT BUILDING. NEW METAL ROOFS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH BIG KITCHEN W/LAUNDRY. NEW BAMBOO FLOORING. LARGE MASTER SUITE. WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE AND DECK. WOOD AND PROPANE HEATING. ONE FLOOR LIVING JUST MINUTES FROM PIPESTEM STATE PARK.

