Check out these homes on the Atlantic City market now

(Atlantic City, NJ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Atlantic City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2423 Trenwith Ter Terrace, Atlantic City, 08401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $101,000 | Single Family Residence | 780 Square Feet | Built in None

3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, with porch on the terrace, This home offers an ideal location in the center of Atlantic City. It is situated on a quiet, dead end street and is just steps to the beach, boardwalk, casinos, close to shopping center, transportation, restaurants. Great investment opportunity, it can generate $5000-7000 a month in season rental or AirB&B. Comfortable townhouse. Just Need Some TLC.

For open house information, contact Silvette Rivera, WEICHERT REALTORS ASBURY GROUP-AC at 609-344-6200

929 Second Street, Ocean City, 08226 6 Beds 7 Baths | $7,998,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,963 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This one of a kind Oceanfront Oasis offers multiple beachfront decks, 180 degrees of sweeping ocean views, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, a spacious floor plan, gourmet kitchen, elevator, hardwood floors and much more. This unique property has a very strong rental history.

For open house information, contact PATRICK HALLIDAY, BHHS FOX and ROACH-West Ave OC at 609-957-6787

5106 Tremont Ave Ave, Egg Harbor Township, 08234 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,276 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Welcome to your new home!! This ranch style home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths with a full finished basement with even more living space! Great flow throughout the open concept floor plan. Three nice size bedrooms including a master bedroom with en-suite half bath. Laundry room is in the basement, along with another living room and separate room to be used for storage, office, den, the possibilities are endless! Beautiful secluded lot centrally located within minutes of all major highways, shopping and the wonderful beaches in South Jersey. The backyard is your blank canvas - make it into the private backyard of your dreams!!

For open house information, contact DAMON BREADY, BHHS FOX and ROACH-Simpson OC at 609-399-0041

31 E Edgewater Ave, Pleasantville, 08232 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,204 Square Feet | Built in None

***AFFORDABLE MINT CONDITION HOME*** IN A GREAT AREA IN PLEASANTVILLE. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION IS JUST A COUPLE FOOT STEPS AWAY!! YOU WILL ALSO FIND SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS LESS THAN A MILE AWAY FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE!! This property is to be placed in an upcoming auction. All bids should be submitted at www.xome.com (void where prohibited). All auction properties are subject to a 5% buyer's premium pursuant to the Event Agreement and Auction Terms & Conditions (minimum will apply). Please contact listing agent for details and commission paid on this property.

For open house information, contact JONATHAN PEREIRA, BALSLEY/LOSCO at 609-646-3207