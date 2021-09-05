Check out these homes for sale in Wentzville now

(Wentzville, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Wentzville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1314 Manuka Drive, O'Fallon, 63366 2 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,442 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Pride of long term ownership shines through with recent upgrades. A few features include a large 2 car garage, fenced backyard, finished rooms in the basement, a new roof and condenser unit in 2020, and beautiful new paint and flooring. You will love the open floorplan inside, with laminate through the main level. The kitchen is open to the dining area. The sliding door lets in light and shows off the big patio and backyard surrounded by a wooden privacy fence. The large bedroom has a large closet and fresh paint, it's adjacent to the bathroom and across from the other bedroom. Downstairs is a large finished room that could be a family area or second living space. There is a large 2nd full bathroom with a jetted tub, and another large beautiful room with brand new carpet and windows - make a great sleeping area or office! The laundry room is huge with a lot of storage. In the Wentzville School district and close to shopping, highways and O'Fallon amenities.

307 Hickory Wood, Lake St Louis, 63367 3 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,826 Square Feet | Built in 2001

WELCOME HOME to this spacious 3 bed 3 bath ranch situated in a cul-de-sac lot backing to trees with plenty of privacy. It has a 3 car garage and a walk-out lower level. The upgraded kitchen features granite countertops, painted cabinets, stainless steel appliances, new flooring, and a large walk-in pantry. Off the kitchen is a functional mud room/laundry room with additional cabinets. Move into the living room that features vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, and new carpets. Finishing out the main level are 2 bedrooms, a full bath, and a master suite with a large walk-in closet. New carpets and paint run throughout the main floor. The lower level you will find the perfect entertaining space, a full bath, and plenty of storage. Again, new carpet and paint finish off the partially finished walk out lower level. Enjoy the park like setting in your backyard either off the partially covered composite deck or the lower level patio. Come see this beautiful ranch today before it is gone!

12 Oakshire, St Peters, 63376 3 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,169 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Come and see this beautiful ranch home in a great location in St. Peters! Close to everything, yet in a quiet neighborhood with mature trees and a fenced in back yard. Easy maintenance brick and vinyl siding exterior. New luxury vinyl plank flooring on main level. New carpet installed 8/4/21 in all bedrooms. Sitting room or dining space with wood burning fireplace adjoins the bright, spacious kitchen with a huge window overlooking the two-level deck and brick patio. Finished lower level has a 39 x 17 ft recreation/game room, extra half bath, wonderful laundry room with lots of storage and a nice workshop area!

106 Matthews Drive, Wentzville, 63385 5 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,155 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This spacious 2 story sits on a great level lot located in a fantastic subdivision with over 4000 sq ft of living space. Brand new carpet throughout. You'll love all the natural light this home offers when you walk inside. The large great room features a gas fireplace and is open to the breakfast room & kitchen. You'll love the spacious kitchen & center island with breakfast bar. There's a ton of cabinetry & walk in pantry. Half bath, main floor laundry, & 3 car garage. Main floor bedroom currently being used for an office could be a convenient guest room. Upstairs you'll find a nice family room & 4 other spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. The master suite is massive and the walk in closet is a dream. The master bath features a double sink vanity, walk in shower, and large soaker tub. The unfinished lower level has endless possibilities. Enjoy the subdivision clubhouse, pools, lakes, & trails. Close to schools & highways.

