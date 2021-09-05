Top homes for sale in Searcy

(Searcy, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Searcy. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

100 Trout Way, Judsonia, 72081 3 Beds 5 Baths | $875,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,189 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Inspired by great mountain lodges, this amazing home sits on bluffs over the Little Red River, known for its world-renowned trout fishing. Massive beams & wood fills the home. Entertain while the sun sets over the river or taking a quick dip in the pool. Enjoy the wooden board walks that wind their way past waterfalls to the river. While most floors are wood, enjoy the fossils in the limestone flooring. Sq ft does not include 650 sqft Complete Guest House with full kitchen. Full home generator included.

1235 Fuller Lane, Searcy, 72143 5 Beds 4 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,165 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Magnificent home on nine beautiful acres. 1235 Fuller Lane offers a tremendous number of custom features, including solar panels, inside and outside surround sound system, Alexa voice thermostats, 1,500sq/ft heated & cooled shop, geothermal HVAC, a safe room, covered RV parking, a pond and an above ground pool. The home also boasts 5 bedrooms, an office and 2 living spaces. This is the home you've been looking for!

314 N Ella, Searcy, 72143 3 Beds 2 Baths | $144,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,532 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Charming home in a great location!! Den has built in bookshelves. Formal living room. New flooring in the bedrooms 2019. New H & A 2018. New flooring in the living room, hall and master bath 2021. New roof 2018. Shop building with electricity that can also be used as a game room. Nice back yard. Large patio. Extra park pad. Low maintenance exterior. Won't last long!!

2218 Clara Street, Searcy, 72143 3 Beds 2 Baths | $238,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,902 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Located in Valley Elms, this custom built 3/2 split floor plan has extras galore. Beautiful brick work flank the front porch, tray ceilings, French pocket doors, master ensuite with garden tub and walk-in shower plus great closets, FEMA saferoom, 22 x 15 outdoor space for dining and entertaining, double car garage with more storage and outbuilding on a permanent foundation with electricity make this home a must-see. Custom drapes, new roof in 2019, granite and new convection oven. Don't miss this one!

