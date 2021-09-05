CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Searcy, AR

Top homes for sale in Searcy

Posted by 
Searcy Dispatch
Searcy Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Searcy, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Searcy. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bjcKP_0bnMli4600

100 Trout Way, Judsonia, 72081

3 Beds 5 Baths | $875,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,189 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Inspired by great mountain lodges, this amazing home sits on bluffs over the Little Red River, known for its world-renowned trout fishing. Massive beams & wood fills the home. Entertain while the sun sets over the river or taking a quick dip in the pool. Enjoy the wooden board walks that wind their way past waterfalls to the river. While most floors are wood, enjoy the fossils in the limestone flooring. Sq ft does not include 650 sqft Complete Guest House with full kitchen. Full home generator included.

For open house information, contact Mark Williams, Keller Williams Realty Central at 501-907-5959

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21018115)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EmQau_0bnMli4600

1235 Fuller Lane, Searcy, 72143

5 Beds 4 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,165 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Magnificent home on nine beautiful acres. 1235 Fuller Lane offers a tremendous number of custom features, including solar panels, inside and outside surround sound system, Alexa voice thermostats, 1,500sq/ft heated & cooled shop, geothermal HVAC, a safe room, covered RV parking, a pond and an above ground pool. The home also boasts 5 bedrooms, an office and 2 living spaces. This is the home you've been looking for!

For open house information, contact Dustin Turner, Exp Realty at 866-720-5056

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21017255)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KNTi5_0bnMli4600

314 N Ella, Searcy, 72143

3 Beds 2 Baths | $144,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,532 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Charming home in a great location!! Den has built in bookshelves. Formal living room. New flooring in the bedrooms 2019. New H & A 2018. New flooring in the living room, hall and master bath 2021. New roof 2018. Shop building with electricity that can also be used as a game room. Nice back yard. Large patio. Extra park pad. Low maintenance exterior. Won't last long!!

For open house information, contact Ginger Marshall, McKimmey Associates, Realtors - 50 Pine at 501-843-3502

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21023687)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KnlQS_0bnMli4600

2218 Clara Street, Searcy, 72143

3 Beds 2 Baths | $238,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,902 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Located in Valley Elms, this custom built 3/2 split floor plan has extras galore. Beautiful brick work flank the front porch, tray ceilings, French pocket doors, master ensuite with garden tub and walk-in shower plus great closets, FEMA saferoom, 22 x 15 outdoor space for dining and entertaining, double car garage with more storage and outbuilding on a permanent foundation with electricity make this home a must-see. Custom drapes, new roof in 2019, granite and new convection oven. Don't miss this one!

For open house information, contact Liz Howell, Dalrymple at 501-268-2445

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21028152)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Searcy Dispatch

Searcy Dispatch

Searcy, AR
139
Followers
221
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Searcy Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Searcy, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Trout Fishing#Waterfalls#Complete Guest House#Exp Realty#New H A 2018#Mckimmey Associates#French#Fema Saferoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy