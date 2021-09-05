CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Spring, TX

House hunt Big Spring: See what's on the market now

Big Spring Today
Big Spring Today
 4 days ago

(Big Spring, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Big Spring. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L5WpP_0bnMlhBN00

3607 La Junta, Big Spring, 79720

3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,294 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Calling Big Spring home? Come by and check out this quaint property with a short fenced front yard, long driveway, and covered parking. With easy access to the Airpark, Marcy Elementary, Comanche Trail State Park and Golf Course, and the rest of the West Texas charm Big Spring has to offer, you'll love coming home! Call your local Realtor now this one won't last long!

For open house information, contact Timothy Lester, Keller Williams Realty Midland at 432-520-5151

Copyright © 2021 Permian Basin Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBBRTX-50040884)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=120G0G_0bnMlhBN00

1813 S Benton, Big Spring, 79720

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,612 Square Feet | Built in 1957

WAIT NO LONGER! SITUATED ON AN OVERSIZED LOT, THIS ADORABLE/AFFORDABLE BRICK HOME OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, AN ADDITIONAL LIVING ROOM, WORKSHOP, & A SPACIOUS BACK YARD WITH 6FT METAL PRIVACY FENCE. PRICED TO SELL!! PLAN ON SEEING THIS PROPERTY TODAY!

For open house information, contact Brooke Atkins, Heart Of The City, Realtors at 432-714-4555

Copyright © 2021 Permian Basin Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBBRTX-50041693)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fZFy1_0bnMlhBN00

2203 25Th St, Big Spring, 79720

5 Beds 4 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,782 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Remarkable Brick home with Space Galore. In the Heart of Kentwood you will find a stunning 5 Bed, 4 bath home with over 3500 sqft. This home is updated. Offering quartz countertops, new wooden fence, spacious yard, patio, open floor, large utility room, 2 car garage, and carport. This home also offers a BONUS energy efficiency apartment/mother in-law suite. This home is one you dont want to miss! CALL TODAY!

For open house information, contact Kassie Abrego, Legacy Real Estate Brokerage at 432-687-6500

Copyright © 2021 Permian Basin Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBBRTX-50039474)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XYwAs_0bnMlhBN00

511 S Bell St, Big Spring, 79720

16 Beds 12 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,062 Square Feet | Built in None

INVESTOR SPECIAL! Package deal includes 10 properties. 511 S. Bell is 1 bed/1 bath, 509 S. Bell is 2 bed/1 bath, 509-1/2 S. Bell is 1 bed/1 bath, 507 S. Bell is efficiency, 406 W. 6th is 4 bed/2 bath, 408 W. 6th is 1 bed/1 bath, 410 W. 6th is 1 bed/1bath, 510 Lancaster (404 W. 6th) is 2 bed/2 bath. Bonus laundry facility on-site that needs work. Sale also includes 1901 S. Monticello (2 bed, 1 bath), 1105 Johnson (2 bed, 1 bath). Most units are currently rented, others need full Rehab.

For open house information, contact Kelly Seales, Heart Of The City, Realtors at 432-714-4555

Copyright © 2021 Permian Basin Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBBRTX-50040886)

See more property details

Big Spring Today

Big Spring Today

Big Spring, TX
With Big Spring Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

