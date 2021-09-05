Check out these homes for sale in Lewiston now

(Lewiston, ID) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lewiston. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1828 16Th Ave, Lewiston, 83501 2 Beds 1 Bath | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 784 Square Feet | Built in 1948

~ Charming centrally located close to shopping, LCSC, Restaurants & Schools. Well maintained corner lot location. 2 bedroom, 1 bath single level with garage. Kitchen appliances stay! Big backyard, nice patio for entertaining. Workshop has electricity and concrete floors. Large lot with extra parking for boat/RV and Alley access!

2303 14Th Ave., Lewiston, 83501 4 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,432 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Perfectly located on a corner lot near Sunset Park. Main floor features open kitchen/dining, living room with fireplace, 2 bedrooms, and a full bath. Full walkout basement is complete with family room with gas fireplace, 2 legal bedrooms, possible extra bedroom, 3/4 bathroom, laundry room, and storage. Several updates throughout the home that includes fixtures, flooring, windows, paint, gutters, & more. Carport with extra parking. Great central locations close to schools, shopping, & more.

2316 Grelle Ave, Lewiston, 83501 5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,570,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,868 Square Feet | Built in 2003

One of a kind estate in the Lewiston Orchards does not lack any amenities. It boasts a master suite with a walk out deck, trayed ceilings, gas fireplace, soaker tub and tile shower. The kitchen is well appointed with custom cabinets, granite countertops and built in appliances. The large covered back patio has stamped concrete, grilling bar, and leads to the inground pool. Downstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, an office, another living room and a wet bar. And don't forget about the 4800 sq ft shop!

1175 Harvest, Lewiston, 83501 6 Beds 3 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,564 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Manufactured home with Large Shop on almost 1/2 acre. Shop has 2 large doors, concrete floors and power. Tucked away on a corner lot on Lewiston hill. With over 3560 Sq Ft. Main floor features laundry and 4 bedrooms. Walk out, daylight basement with two additional bedrooms and 2nd kitchen. Lots of extra parking for boat, rv, etc. Take Your 3D Tour Today! "WELCOME HOME"

