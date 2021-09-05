Check out these homes for sale in Tehachapi now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Tehachapi Daily
Tehachapi Daily
 4 days ago

(Tehachapi, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Tehachapi than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N7Baa_0bnMleXC00

23680 Reindeer Drive, Tehachapi, 93561

4 Beds 4 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,067 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Mountain home located in Alpine Forrest offers a covered front porch, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths on 2 level acres filled with oak trees and views! On the main level you'll find a family room with a pellet stove, a formal living room, kitchen and dining room, a bedroom & full bath, an oversized laundry room, and a mud room w/a 1/2 bath. Upstairs are 2 guest rooms (1 has a custom built in loft), a full bath, a master bedroom with a bonus retreat room, master bath offers a Jacuzzi jetted tub, separate shower and 2 closets. Outside you'll find an oversized 3 car + workshop detached garage, a shed with loft, a private well and well house w/attached swing set, a fenced in backyard...and beautiful mountain air. This is a corner lot...lot is larger than fenced area.BONUS: RACE Fiber-optic high speed high-quality internet connectivity already installed!

For open house information, contact Rhonda Greer, Coldwell Banker Best Realty at 661-822-5553

Copyright © 2021 Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAARCA-9983454)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JGLKi_0bnMleXC00

15370 Lucille Street, Mojave, 93501

3 Beds 1 Bath | $185,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,171 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Excellent starter home! This is the house that you have being waiting for! Near Shopping, Schools and upcoming area. has been very well kept, NO FHA.

For open house information, contact Carlos Paiz, Keller Williams Realty A.V. at 661-538-2800

Copyright © 2021 Greater Antelope Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAVARCA-21006127)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TaZs4_0bnMleXC00

22817 Yearling Way, Tehachapi, 93561

3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Stunning West Golden Hills home will have you swooning! The rustic country feel will give you Tehachapi vibes upon entering. The kitchen this home has ample counter and cabinet space and is open to the living and dining areas. Enjoy cooking with the family or entertaining friends with space to dine at the island or dining area. The kitchen also features a pantry for all your snacks, kitchen tools and more! Cozy up to the stone covered fireplace on a cold winter's night. The gorgeous shiplap wall gives a nice accent to the space. The master bedroom features and gorgeous renovated bathroom with custom barn doors, beautiful wood flooring, and exquisite shower and vanity! The home has a new HVAC system and AC that they just put in to keep you nice in cool even on the hot days. The backyard is great for entertaining with a covered patio. There's an outbuilding with electricity that could potentially be turned into a mother-in-law suite, just needs water brought to it.

For open house information, contact Jessica L Dixon, Keller Williams Realty A.V. at 661-538-2800

Copyright © 2021 Greater Antelope Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAVARCA-21008032)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vcgnU_0bnMleXC00

25401 Paramount Drive, Tehachapi, 93561

3 Beds 4 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,717 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Spectacular Private Mountain Retreat! Gorgeous Home Offering Unobstructed Panoramic Views. Very Private Setting in Highly Desirable Bear Valley Springs Community. This gorgeous home is perfectly situated high on a beautiful 5 acre hillside lot to maximize the amazing views. The spacious Greatroom is the focal point of this home featuring a wall of windows bringing the beautiful outdoor setting inside the home. Vaulted ceilings make the home feel extremely spacious! Cozy corner pellet stove plus wood stove that warms the entire home during the Winter months. Custom built in shelving and niches to display your art or family treasures and gorgeous chandelier offering an elegant feel.Fabulous kitchen with oversized center island perfect for entertaining and hosting baking parties! Lots of beautiful white cabinets and ample counter space.Beautiful master suite and spacious guest bedrooms each with their own bathroom.Exterior of this property is truly amazing with numerous lush mature trees, beautiful entryway with custom stone columns and brand new epoxy textured coating at main entrance, plus a spacious outdoor two-tier brick paved patio area and beautiful extended width front viewing patio.Additional features: Solid Metal Framing, Underground Utilities to Maximize Views plus boxed in roof eaves for fire safety. RV hookups!Bear Valley Springs offers amenities including lakes, country club, restaurants, golfing, driving range, swimming, exercise facility, shooting and archery range, tennis, equestrian center and many beautiful hiking trails.This home is perfect for a weekend getaway or full time resident who wants a little privacy. Located just 2-hours from LA & 1-Hour from Bakersfield!

For open house information, contact Connie Peacon, Coldwell Banker Best Realty at 661-822-5553

Copyright © 2021 Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAARCA-9983082)

See more property details

