Take a look at these homes on the Arcadia market now

404 E Oak Street, Arcadia, 34266 4 Beds 2 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,595 Square Feet | Built in 1940

EXPERIENCE THE HIGHEST LEVEL OF CRAFTSMANSHIP IN THIS EXCEPTIONAL HISTORICAL FOUR BEDROOM (POSSIBLY FIVE), TWO BATHROOM ESTATE HOME NESTLED IN THE HEART OF ARCADIA. Enter the front door and immediately be captured by the style which is both modern and historical. You will fall in love with the exquisite artistry in the moldings, trim and updates throughout the home. The first floor layout includes the beautiful formal sitting room, the spacious living room with fireplace and separate family room with tons of bright, natural light streaming through the multiple windows, expansive dining room perfect for a full table of friends & family, an inside utility room, a full guest bathroom with antique claw foot tub, two guest bedrooms, an updated kitchen that any chef would love and a master suite that includes multiple closets and a spa-like bathroom. The second floor layout includes one guest bedroom, a bonus room that could definitely be a fifth bedroom, and an extra 450 square feet that could be converted into more living space. This home boasts all new energy efficient windows, new siding, new doors, two new HVAC systems, new duct work, new exterior doors, new interior LED lights, new luxury plank flooring, new carpet, new water heater and custom fitted blinds through out the entire home. The yard is fully landscaped and has both jet and drip irrigation. Close to Arcadia's finest antique shops, restaurants, and schools, THIS BREATHTAKING HOME IS THE ONE OF YOUR DREAMS!

12144 Sw Egret Circle, Lake Suzy, 34269 2 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Condominium | 1,145 Square Feet | Built in 1998

DETACHED GARAGE INCLUDED***BRAND NEW A/C***INSULATED IMPACT WINDOWS***55+ COMMUNITY - Very limited number of garages available in the complex. Garages in high demand & typically easy to sell to another owner. Easy living awaits you in this squeaky clean well maintained Lake Suzy condo. Have you ever seen condos so far from the community pool you have to drive to it? Not here…more easy living, the pool & clubhouse are steps away from your door. These desirable 2nd floor units boast awesome breezes, additional security & unparalleled views only found from an elevated 2nd floor lanai. Your lanai features tile floors, a ceiling fan and 4 season windows for year-round comfort no matter what the weather. Imagine bathing in these balmy breezes following a perfect day of golf, fishing, beaches or boating. In addition the 2nd floor features ceiling fans in all rooms & VAULTED CEILINGS for a wonderful sense of space not found in ground floor condos. Your new condo offers a spacious greatroom with vaulted ceilings, an eat-in kitchen with full compliment of appliances, a breakfast bar, convenient closet pantry & indirect lighting. Your owner’s suite features those same soothing views, an abundance of natural light via a wall of windows, vaulted ceilings and the convenience of an ensuite bath that boasts a spacious walk-in closet & easy entry tile shower stall. In addition this unit features a separate utility room with full size washer/dryer & ample extra storage. The maintenance-free condo lifestyle comes complete with a heated community pool, clubhouse & bocce ball courts, along with a lake front covered dock with available barbecue grill. North Shore Condo owner enjoy some of the most affordable condo fees you'll find which include your water & sewer as well. This is a 55+ community that does not allow leasing so your neighbors are fellow owners not tenants. FISHING or KAYAKS your pleasure? You found the right place with lake access & a fishing pier. Enjoy WALKING? There’s a walking path surrounding the lake. Don’t forget GOLF! North Shore condos are located just a few minutes’ drive to several nearby courses. You’ll feel right at home in this friendly complex with activities to participate in if you choose to. Lake Suzy is a little known, manicured gem of a community, situated midway between Sarasota to the north & Naples to the south. It's mere minutes to historic downtown Punta Gorda where there's always something happening. Airports are as close as Punta Gorda where Allegiant Airlines flies to a multitude of locations, or Fort Myers International just to the south. Convenient to I-75, restaurants & shopping, beaches & boating, Lake Suzy offers all the conveniences you need in a quiet setting away from the crowds. Start enjoying the maintenance-free Florida lifestyle now.

2419 Sw County Road 760A, Arcadia, 34266 3 Beds 1 Bath | $59,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,020 Square Feet | Built in 1942

3 BEDROOM 1 BATH FRAME HOME IN NOCATEE. FENCED YARD, SHARED DRIVEWAY, LOCATED ON CR760-A. HOUSE NEEDS WORK, CAN BE REHAB AND USED FOR RENTALS.

309 Columbia Drive, Arcadia, 34266 3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,146 Square Feet | Built in 1975

WELCOME HOME! Come fall in love with this three bedroom, one and a half bathroom, two car garage concrete block home! Features include updated flooring, spacious bedrooms, a beautiful kitchen with pass through window into the light and bright living room, inside laundry room with extra space for storage, pristine bathrooms, and a bonus room that could be used in multiple ways. This home is situated in the city limits of Arcadia and has quick access to schools, shopping and entertainment. At this price, this property will not last long on the market! Schedule your private tour today!

