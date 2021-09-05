Take a look at these homes on the market in Oswego

(Oswego, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Oswego will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1 Yates Avenue, Oswego, 13126 3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,181 Square Feet | Built in 1890

*Seller seeking final and best offers from all parties by Sunday 1PM* Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom home with so much new - 2020: new roof and new siding, 2019: new windows, 2018: remodeled kitchen and remodeled bathroom. Openness on first level with visibility from kitchen through both dining room and living room. Remodeled kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space, tile floor, stainless steel appliances, plus unique and attractive end grain backsplash. First floor master bedroom, first floor laundry and first floor full bathroom make entirely one level living possible if desired. Remodeled bathroom has impressive walk-in tiled shower. Upstairs features two bedrooms with new paint and carpeting. Back door from kitchen leads to back patio and fully fenced yard. Fenced yard provides great area for pets and little ones to play without the worry of getting out of your yard. Front porch gives great separate space to read and relax. Tremendous opportunity to buy a remodeled home and be able to simply move in and enjoy!

For open house information, contact Patrick D Haggerty, Century 21 Leah's Signature at 315-652-1165

51 South 10Th Street, Fulton, 13069 4 Beds 1 Bath | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,239 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Corner lot with back yard totally fenced in. Hardwoods throughout. Upstairs has tongue and groove walls. Lots of cute nooks and crannies for storage. Bonus room upstairs could be a craft room or play room. Cozy and comfortable.

For open house information, contact Susan Fiorini, Howard Hanna Real Estate at 315-622-2111

54 Regan Drive, Oswego, 13126 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,808 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Expect to be impressed by this immaculate 3 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial located in the highly desirable Silver Lake Estates. This 2808 square foot, original owner, home was custom built in 2005 and is spotless from top to bottom. Sitting on 1.648 acres this home features many amenities including: central air, back up generator, 3 car attached garage with basement staircase access, kitchen with stainless steal appliances, first floor laundry, first floor office/optional 4th bedroom, superior wall basement, brand new composite deck overlooking in ground pool, and much more! If that wasn't enough, the home boasts deeded water rights/ access to Silver Lake, a private lake exclusive to the residents of Silver Lake Estates. Do not miss this one before it's gone!

For open house information, contact David M Manzano Jr., MyTown Realty LLC at 315-497-6500

189 Goodfellow Road, Fulton, 13069 3 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Tremendous opportunity to own a great ranch home tucked away in its own private one acre setting. Home features peaceful lot with the privacy of being surrounded by trees. Eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space plus large window, letting in a great deal of natural light. Spacious living room off kitchen with hardwood flooring. Side entry to kitchen from attached garage has mudroom area, allowing everyone to keep their coats, boots and the general mess out of the home! Large two car attached garage provides plenty of room to save from brushing snow off of the cars in the winter mornings, but also offers an abundance of space for hobbies or simply for storage of tools and equipment. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a great ranch home in the country situated in its own private one acre setting!

For open house information, contact Patrick D Haggerty, Century 21 Leah's Signature at 315-652-1165