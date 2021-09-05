On the hunt for a home in Selma? These houses are on the market

(Selma, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Selma. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2808 Eisenhower Street, Selma, 36701 3 Beds 1 Bath | $28,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,272 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Great starter or retirement home located in a established neighborhood near Middle school. This 3 bedrooms 1 bath home sits on a concrete slab and have a living room, large den kitchen area and dining area

For open house information, contact Shirley Dawson, Divine Realty LLC at 334-875-9985

220 Furniss Avenue, Selma, 36701 2 Beds 1 Bath | $30,000 | Single Family Residence | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This property is leased and the tenant has a month-to-month lease. There are 4 properties owned by this seller that may be purchased as a bundle with a negotiated price. The other 3 properties are 1315 Philpot, 1514 LL Anderson and 2105 Summerfield.

For open house information, contact Jimmie Ann Campbell, KW Montgomery at 334-277-8920

1514 L L Anderson Avenue, Selma, 36703 4 Beds 1 Bath | $54,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,402 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This property is leased and the tenant has a month-to-month lease. There are 4 properties owned by this seller that may be purchased as a bundle. The other 3 properties are 220 Furniss, 1315 Philpot and 2105 Summerfield. There is total interior renovation. New roof, new fencing and new windows

For open house information, contact Jimmie Ann Campbell, KW Montgomery at 334-277-8920

1169 County Road 63 Road, Selma, 36703 3 Beds 2 Baths | $33,000 | 2,048 Square Feet | Built in 1935

INVESTOR SPECIAL! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick home with over 2000 square feet but will need some work and TLC in the Valley Grande area. Fix up or tear down and build your dream home! Priced to Sell. Big Lot! AS IS - Where Is Condition. No warranties or contingencies. Bring your offer before this one goes!

For open house information, contact Derriet Moore, Elite Realty, LLC. at 334-517-6010