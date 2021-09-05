House hunt Ardmore: See what’s on the market now

(Ardmore, OK) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ardmore. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

316 K St Sw, Ardmore, 73401 3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,578 Square Feet | Built in 1931

Charming Original 1931 Craftsman-style home with spacious rooms in SW Ardmore. Original crown molding with oversized baseboards and trim are throughout the home. This home has a large formal dining room and a separate breakfast area. The mud room has original shaker cabinetry. The bedrooms have a lot of natural lighting and custom blinds for each window. The floors have recently been carpeted and have hardwood flooring underneath. A storage building & fruit trees are in the back yard. Appliances negotiable.

For open house information, contact Tom Love, Keller Williams Realty Mulinix at 405-329-6976

3911 Rolling Hills Drive, Ardmore, 73401 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,438 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Plainview Estates 3 bedroom 3 bath home located on a 1.11 acre corner lot with shade trees and a large storage building. The spacious living room has a gas log fireplace. The kitchen has a center island, a five-burner range, a double oven, double pantries, and a snack bar. Formal dining. Safe room/storage. Large office with built-ins. The sun room is heated/cooled, and has entryways from the main bedroom and the dining area. New roof and new HVAC system. Located just north of Plainview schools.

For open house information, contact Tom Love, Keller Williams Realty Ardmore at 580-319-7425

714 Prairie View Street, Ardmore, 73401 4 Beds 3 Baths | $424,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Located next to the New Plainview School and scheduled to be completed 2-3 Months after contract is signed. BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW Luxury Home on 1/2 Acre lot. This is a Custom home and another luxury design with open floorplan great for entertaining, easily accommodated and complemented by amenities which include; 4 Beds/3-Baths, Office, Huge walk-in closets, Oversized 3-car garage and Gourmet Kitchen. Still time to choose your colors on this beauty! Call for details and builders options today!

For open house information, contact Elisa Campbell, eXp Realty at 888-560-3964

6466 Dickson Road Road, Ardmore, 73401 6 Beds 4 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,456 Square Feet | Built in 2014

The commercial cook top located in the kitchen is not part of the sale.

For open house information, contact Dustin Shields, RE/MAX Energy Real Estate at 405-350-3031