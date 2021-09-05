CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ardmore, OK

House hunt Ardmore: See what’s on the market now

Posted by 
Ardmore Digest
Ardmore Digest
 4 days ago

(Ardmore, OK) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ardmore. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kjKMc_0bnMlMqE00

316 K St Sw, Ardmore, 73401

3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,578 Square Feet | Built in 1931

Charming Original 1931 Craftsman-style home with spacious rooms in SW Ardmore. Original crown molding with oversized baseboards and trim are throughout the home. This home has a large formal dining room and a separate breakfast area. The mud room has original shaker cabinetry. The bedrooms have a lot of natural lighting and custom blinds for each window. The floors have recently been carpeted and have hardwood flooring underneath. A storage building & fruit trees are in the back yard. Appliances negotiable.

For open house information, contact Tom Love, Keller Williams Realty Mulinix at 405-329-6976

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11784044)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BrX2A_0bnMlMqE00

3911 Rolling Hills Drive, Ardmore, 73401

3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,438 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Plainview Estates 3 bedroom 3 bath home located on a 1.11 acre corner lot with shade trees and a large storage building. The spacious living room has a gas log fireplace. The kitchen has a center island, a five-burner range, a double oven, double pantries, and a snack bar. Formal dining. Safe room/storage. Large office with built-ins. The sun room is heated/cooled, and has entryways from the main bedroom and the dining area. New roof and new HVAC system. Located just north of Plainview schools.

For open house information, contact Tom Love, Keller Williams Realty Ardmore at 580-319-7425

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2106959)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11zHo5_0bnMlMqE00

714 Prairie View Street, Ardmore, 73401

4 Beds 3 Baths | $424,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Located next to the New Plainview School and scheduled to be completed 2-3 Months after contract is signed. BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW Luxury Home on 1/2 Acre lot. This is a Custom home and another luxury design with open floorplan great for entertaining, easily accommodated and complemented by amenities which include; 4 Beds/3-Baths, Office, Huge walk-in closets, Oversized 3-car garage and Gourmet Kitchen. Still time to choose your colors on this beauty! Call for details and builders options today!

For open house information, contact Elisa Campbell, eXp Realty at 888-560-3964

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2107124)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kCSsu_0bnMlMqE00

6466 Dickson Road Road, Ardmore, 73401

6 Beds 4 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,456 Square Feet | Built in 2014

The commercial cook top located in the kitchen is not part of the sale.

For open house information, contact Dustin Shields, RE/MAX Energy Real Estate at 405-350-3031

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-958570)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Ardmore Digest

Ardmore Digest

Ardmore, OK
51
Followers
221
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ardmore Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Real Estate
Ardmore, OK
Business
Local
Oklahoma Business
City
Ardmore, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Kitchen Design#Open House#Plainview Estates#The New Plainview School#Gourmet Kitchen#Exp Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy