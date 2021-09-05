Check out these Oxford homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Oxford News Flash
Oxford News Flash
 4 days ago

(Oxford, MS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Oxford. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nrPmj_0bnMlLxV00

290 Stillwater Lane, Oxford, 38655

3 Beds 4 Baths | $279,900 | Townhouse | 1,769 Square Feet | Built in 2022

These SPACIOUS townhomes feature 3 bedrooms each with an en suite bath - including a MAIN LEVEL master! Each unit boasts granite countertops, gorgeous hardwood flooring and a full stainless appliance package in the kitchen! Put your personal touch on your townhome by customizing the finishes from the builder's selections. You'll love to relax in the summer by the resort-style pool! ($450 HOA start up fee). Delivery Date Spring 2022!

For open house information, contact Mark Cleary, Cannon Cleary McGraw at 662-371-1000

Copyright © 2021 North Central Mississippi Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCMRMS-148700)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31aNhm_0bnMlLxV00

284 Stillwater Lane, Oxford, 38655

3 Beds 4 Baths | $292,400 | Townhouse | 2,018 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Come check out Oxford's newest townhome development located just minutes from the Downtown Historic Oxford Square and the Ole Miss Campus! These SPACIOUS townhomes feature 3 bedrooms each with an en suite bath - including a MAIN LEVEL master! Each unit boasts granite countertops, gorgeous hardwood flooring and a full stainless appliance package in the kitchen! Put your personal touch on your townhome by customizing the finishes from the builder's selections. ($450 HOA start up fee). Delivery Date Spring 2022!

For open house information, contact Mark Cleary, Cannon Cleary McGraw at 662-371-1000

Copyright © 2021 North Central Mississippi Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCMRMS-148695)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dRMCU_0bnMlLxV00

587 County Road 215, Oxford, 38655

3 Beds 2 Baths | $352,326 | Single Family Residence | 2,073 Square Feet | Built in 2021

UNDER CONSTRUCTION! This home will be nestled on 3.4 acres in Lafayette county. This open floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, dining room, pantry, butlers pantry, spacious master walk in closet, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and much more. The covered front and back porches will allow the new owners to enjoy the beautiful acreage.

For open house information, contact Sarah Hamilton, Matthews Real Estate at 662-234-3878

Copyright © 2021 North Central Mississippi Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCMRMS-143808)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DBr8M_0bnMlLxV00

1765 Jackson Ave East #101, Oxford, 38655

4 Beds 4 Baths | $564,500 | Condominium | 2,582 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Welcome to Olde Oxford where condos rarely come up for sale. .4 miles to Square. Lovely large remodeled 4/3.5 condo .4 miles from Oxford Square on Jackson Ave East with two car garage and extra parking. Wood floors, bricked patio, master bedroom, office large open den and kitchen downstairs and 3 bedrooms, two baths plus large "kids den" upstairs. Storage room upstairs too. If you need a larger condo but want to walk to the Square, this is it!

For open house information, contact Christin Guest Lawhead, Guest Realty at 662-234-5600

Copyright © 2021 North Central Mississippi Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCMRMS-147699)

