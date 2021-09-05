Top homes for sale in Paris

(Paris, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Paris. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

1249 Fm 2122, Roxton, 75477 3 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Country Living at its finest. Home located in Roxton Texas in highly desirable Chisum School District! This home has recently had many updates from flooring, new counter tops and paint. It is also nestled back off FM road, so if you are looking for privacy this is it for you. Another bonus is the property is on 22.58 acres and is in one of Lamar counties best areas to hunt whitetail deer and hogs.

258 County Road 14665, Paris, 75462 3 Beds 2 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,808 Square Feet | Built in 1995

If you love country living at its best, this property maybe what your looking for. This spacious home has recently been remodeled and offers scenic views from every room. The property also has a 30x50 shop with a 1200 foot canopy off each side. If you love hunting and fishing the property also has 3 ponds full of fish and whitetail deer that frequently come out on the property daily. Imagine waking up to a Texas sunrise and watching the sun go down on this gorgeous secluded one of a kind property!!

3320 Abby Lane, Paris, 75462 4 Beds 3 Baths | $615,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,189 Square Feet | Built in 2003

The Hills Addition. Immaculate custom home. Brick shop with porch, brick motor coach building with carport, porch and bath, on 1.08 fenced acres in town! High ceilings, bright windows, expansive wood flooring and Italian tile. Open floor plan, exceptional primary suite with fireplace, garden tub, room sized closet and many amenities you just have to see! There's a detached shop-game room, large motor coach building with covered boat parking and even a porch with a bath. The landscape is superb, the huge lawn is privacy fenced. A mustsee kind of place. By appointment only.

607 Clarksville Street, Paris, 75460 3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,618 Square Feet | Built in None

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Very unique home within walking distance from Downtown Paris. This home features LARGE rooms, ample closet space, built in shelving, timeless finishes, wood floors, and a great formal dining room with built-ins. A separate living and bedroom area above the garage could make a great in-law suite. Study is currently connected to a bedroom, but could easily be4th bedroom. This property has endless possibilities. Two car garage as well as side access to the back of the property. Don't wait!

