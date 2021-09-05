On the hunt for a home in Tifton? These houses are on the market

(Tifton, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Tifton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

702 E 20Th St, Tifton, 31794 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,148 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Wonderful location that is conveniently located close to the hospital and shopping. This spacious brick home offers plenty of square footage with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The kitchen offers all appliances and a bar area. Nice manicured lawn, single carport, and storage building are some of the other wonderful features this home has to offer.

For open house information, contact Norris Bishop, Norris Bishop Realty, LLC at 229-890-1186

916 E 42Nd Street, Tifton, 31794 3 Beds 2 Baths | $167,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,401 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Recently constructed and conveniently located to the hospital. As you enter the front door you are greeted by the open living room with vaulted ceilings. Off the living room there are 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The living room is open to an oversized kitchen with a breakfast/dining area. The master bedroom and bathroom offers a double sink vanity and walk-in closet. This split floor plan house is a must see.

For open house information, contact Josh Pope, Century 21 Smith Branch & Pope, LLC. at 229-386-8737

2005 N Park Avenue, Tifton, 31794 3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,762 Square Feet | Built in 1966

This well maintained brick house offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with hardwood and vinyl flooring. A new roof was installed in 2016 and a new A/C was installed in 2014. This home is centrally located near schools, hospital, downtown and other amenities.

For open house information, contact Josh Pope, Century 21 Smith Branch & Pope, LLC. at 229-386-8737

898 Omega Eldorado Rd, Omega, 31775 4 Beds 3 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,345 Square Feet | Built in 2003

4 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom Retreat on 5 Acres only 10 minutes from Tifton, GA ~ This one story home has a screened in porch perfect for relaxing and unwinding after a busy day ~ The kitchen is very open with tons of custom cabinetry, roll-out drawers, & pantry ~ Wired for surround sound ~ Large Laundry Room ~ Quaint Office Space with built-in desk ~ Large Master Bathroom with His & hers closets, double vanity, & soaking tub ~ The Mother-in-law Suite has power, water, kitchenette & bathroom ~ Shed ~ Open Storage outside for equipment

For open house information, contact Tracy Monk, Professionals Plus Realty, Inc at 229-386-1777