On the hunt for a home in Bartlesville? These houses are on the market

2067 Dewey Avenue, Bartlesville, 74003 4 Beds 2 Baths | $152,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,898 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Great neighborhood, Stunning Curb appeal, Superb condition with old town charm, Original Oak flooring. Relax in this updated home with modern color palette & contemporary bathroom upgrades. The large back yard is enclosed with full privacy fence, fruit trees and screens in back porch. 4th bedroom could be 2nd living area.Built-in Bookshelves in LR and corner hutches in Dinning rm , Chimney and driveway rebuilt in 15, Roof 7yrs old

808 Hickory Ave., Bartlesville, 74003 3 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Nice Home 3 bed, 2 bath. Great Investor or Starter home! Kitchen dining Combo, Open Living Area, Dishwasher stays, Vinyl Windows, Central Heat/Air, Curb appeal. This house is a Modern Soapbox home. The home style originally started to be made in New England. The second President of the United State, John Adams home was a Salt Box style home. This house cold be sold separately or with MLS 2115014

2909 Kingston Drive, Bartlesville, 74006 4 Beds 3 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,501 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Check out this single story home in Colonial Estates. This home offers; 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a formal living, formal dining, and a large family room all in 3500+ sqft of living space. The back yard has a nice covered patio and a 20x40 gunite pool with a diving board, custom cover, and custom removable fence making this just the home you've been looking for. Don't forget the park down the street.

