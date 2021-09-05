CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

On the hunt for a home in Bartlesville? These houses are on the market

Bartlesville News Beat
Bartlesville News Beat
 4 days ago

(Bartlesville, OK) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bartlesville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OF8D8_0bnMlAFW00

2067 Dewey Avenue, Bartlesville, 74003

4 Beds 2 Baths | $152,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,898 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Great neighborhood, Stunning Curb appeal, Superb condition with old town charm, Original Oak flooring. Relax in this updated home with modern color palette & contemporary bathroom upgrades. The large back yard is enclosed with full privacy fence, fruit trees and screens in back porch. 4th bedroom could be 2nd living area.Built-in Bookshelves in LR and corner hutches in Dinning rm , Chimney and driveway rebuilt in 15, Roof 7yrs old

For open house information, contact Kenny Peery, Keller Williams Realty at 918-766-0001

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2129572)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ii40f_0bnMlAFW00

808 Hickory Ave., Bartlesville, 74003

3 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Nice Home 3 bed, 2 bath. Great Investor or Starter home! Kitchen dining Combo, Open Living Area, Dishwasher stays, Vinyl Windows, Central Heat/Air, Curb appeal. This house is a Modern Soapbox home. The home style originally started to be made in New England. The second President of the United State, John Adams home was a Salt Box style home. This house cold be sold separately or with MLS 2115014

For open house information, contact Ella Carter, Keller Williams Realty Select at 918-766-0001

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Kansas Multiple Listing System. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEKMLS-42005)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XOlqA_0bnMlAFW00

808 S Hickory Avenue, Bartlesville, 74003

3 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Nice Home 3 bed, 2 bath. Great Investor or Starter home! Kitchen dining Combo, Open Living Area, Dishwasher stays, Vinyl Windows, Central Heat/Air, Curb appeal. This house is a Modern Soapbox home. The home style originally started to be made in New England. The second President of the United State, John Adams home was a Salt Box style home. This house cold be sold separately or with MLS 2115014

For open house information, contact Ella Carter, Keller Williams Realty at 918-766-0001

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2114943)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGz2G_0bnMlAFW00

2909 Kingston Drive, Bartlesville, 74006

4 Beds 3 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,501 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Check out this single story home in Colonial Estates. This home offers; 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a formal living, formal dining, and a large family room all in 3500+ sqft of living space. The back yard has a nice covered patio and a 20x40 gunite pool with a diving board, custom cover, and custom removable fence making this just the home you've been looking for. Don't forget the park down the street.

For open house information, contact Amos Radlinger, Chinowth & Cohen at 918-333-2222

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2130857)

