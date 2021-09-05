On the hunt for a home in Pahrump? These houses are on the market

(Pahrump, NV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Pahrump than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1280 South Michael, Pahrump, 89048 4 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,066 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Large home on 1.7 acres. Needs some TLC. Property features a 70'x30'x16' metal shop. Shop has a loft and a 16' roll up door opening. Hes horse pasture and corral and a horse washing station. Property is fully fenced.

80 Old Mine Road, Pahrump, 89048 3 Beds 2 Baths | $178,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 2007

PRIDE IN OWNERSHIP!!! Come check out this NEWER 2007 well cared for home in Comstock Park situated on a very nice road with a great amount of privacy and this specific area is quiet. The owner has created a beautiful serene outdoor experience with a backyard wood privacy fence and a large wood deck. Includes a dog run/doggie door. As you enter the home you will take note of the open floor plan with a double split master suite concept. The first master suite features an additional sitting room to include a very well appointed electric fire place and full bath the second one you will enjoy a full bath with an oversized soaking tub. The third bedroom can be easily converted to open to the living room must see in person very neat idea!! The kitchen features a large step in pantry, a breakfast bar and nice appliances that will stay with the property. All windows are dual pane! VERY CLOSE to town just minutes away! Welcome HOME

4590 Lucardo Drive, Pahrump, 89061 3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,533 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Quartz countertops, high backsplash, primary suite with slider to patio, & finished landscaping w/palms! 2018 build offers 1,533 sqft, 2 bed + open den, upgraded tile flooring, & open kitchen. Kitchen boasts stainless appliances, white cabinets, bright white quartz tops, white subway tile splash, island, eating nook, & looks to living room and slider to patio. Primary suite has accent window, slider to covered patio, walk-in closet, dual sinks, & separate from den and guest room. High ceilings, blinds, fans, smart irrigation, 2-car garage, fully-fenced backyard, gorgeous landscaping with pavers and palm trees, & stunning mountain views! Community boasts 18-hole golf course, driving range, pro shop, restaurant, full gym, fitness studio, 3 pools, spa, & billiard lounge. Valley has 2 wineries, 3 golf courses, 2 race tracks, gaming, & endless trails for riding/hiking/biking/ATV/Jeep adventures! Just 45 minutes from Las Vegas!

2361 Traci Street, Pahrump, 89048 4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,950 | Manufactured Home | 2,104 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Unobstructed mountain views & BLM land as far as the eye can see in three directions. ATV trails right outside your door! Recently renovated! New roof, AC, exterior paint, appliances, flooring, light fixtures, blinds & some interior paint & much more. Renovated kitchen & bathrooms! Separate living room (w/fireplace) & family room. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet & master retreat (or sitting room). All bedrooms have walk in closets. Jack N Jill bathroom. All appliances included. Solar water heater (no balance). 2 Sheds included, one is a workshop with a swamp cooler and the other is attached to well house. Circular driveway. Fully fenced with chain link fencing. Front & side porch. RV hookups (30 AMP) & water. Sewer on the other side of the house. Hot tub is included & has a brand new cover. Koi pond, tortoise habitat, pergola, artificial grass, raised garden & decorative rock. Come out & take a look, you will not be disappointed!

