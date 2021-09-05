CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump, NV

On the hunt for a home in Pahrump? These houses are on the market

Pahrump News Flash
Pahrump News Flash
 4 days ago

(Pahrump, NV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Pahrump than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HPMbL_0bnMl1OE00

1280 South Michael, Pahrump, 89048

4 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,066 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Large home on 1.7 acres. Needs some TLC. Property features a 70'x30'x16' metal shop. Shop has a loft and a 16' roll up door opening. Hes horse pasture and corral and a horse washing station. Property is fully fenced.

For open house information, contact Martin P Daffer, Classic Realty Group Inc at 775-751-1800

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2323132)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UvEXJ_0bnMl1OE00

80 Old Mine Road, Pahrump, 89048

3 Beds 2 Baths | $178,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 2007

PRIDE IN OWNERSHIP!!! Come check out this NEWER 2007 well cared for home in Comstock Park situated on a very nice road with a great amount of privacy and this specific area is quiet. The owner has created a beautiful serene outdoor experience with a backyard wood privacy fence and a large wood deck. Includes a dog run/doggie door. As you enter the home you will take note of the open floor plan with a double split master suite concept. The first master suite features an additional sitting room to include a very well appointed electric fire place and full bath the second one you will enjoy a full bath with an oversized soaking tub. The third bedroom can be easily converted to open to the living room must see in person very neat idea!! The kitchen features a large step in pantry, a breakfast bar and nice appliances that will stay with the property. All windows are dual pane! VERY CLOSE to town just minutes away! Welcome HOME

For open house information, contact Jeannette B Draper, Access Realty at 775-727-2332

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2325378)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQusX_0bnMl1OE00

4590 Lucardo Drive, Pahrump, 89061

3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,533 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Quartz countertops, high backsplash, primary suite with slider to patio, & finished landscaping w/palms! 2018 build offers 1,533 sqft, 2 bed + open den, upgraded tile flooring, & open kitchen. Kitchen boasts stainless appliances, white cabinets, bright white quartz tops, white subway tile splash, island, eating nook, & looks to living room and slider to patio. Primary suite has accent window, slider to covered patio, walk-in closet, dual sinks, & separate from den and guest room. High ceilings, blinds, fans, smart irrigation, 2-car garage, fully-fenced backyard, gorgeous landscaping with pavers and palm trees, & stunning mountain views! Community boasts 18-hole golf course, driving range, pro shop, restaurant, full gym, fitness studio, 3 pools, spa, & billiard lounge. Valley has 2 wineries, 3 golf courses, 2 race tracks, gaming, & endless trails for riding/hiking/biking/ATV/Jeep adventures! Just 45 minutes from Las Vegas!

For open house information, contact Marci J Metzger, Pahrump Valley Properties LLC at 775-751-3000

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2317653)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cezEW_0bnMl1OE00

2361 Traci Street, Pahrump, 89048

4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,950 | Manufactured Home | 2,104 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Unobstructed mountain views & BLM land as far as the eye can see in three directions. ATV trails right outside your door! Recently renovated! New roof, AC, exterior paint, appliances, flooring, light fixtures, blinds & some interior paint & much more. Renovated kitchen & bathrooms! Separate living room (w/fireplace) & family room. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet & master retreat (or sitting room). All bedrooms have walk in closets. Jack N Jill bathroom. All appliances included. Solar water heater (no balance). 2 Sheds included, one is a workshop with a swamp cooler and the other is attached to well house. Circular driveway. Fully fenced with chain link fencing. Front & side porch. RV hookups (30 AMP) & water. Sewer on the other side of the house. Hot tub is included & has a brand new cover. Koi pond, tortoise habitat, pergola, artificial grass, raised garden & decorative rock. Come out & take a look, you will not be disappointed!

For open house information, contact Leanna Murphy-DeGoede, Nevada Realty at 775-727-1818

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2327512)

Pahrump News Flash

Pahrump News Flash

Pahrump, NV
With Pahrump News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

