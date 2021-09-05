CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardeners/helpers: Here's an offer you can't refuse

By VALLE NOVAK Contributing Writer
Bonner County Daily Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe headline is serious, and the illustrations tell the story: I’m turning my ugly front area into a landscape of ornamental grasses and beautiful but hardy native floral statements — TODAY! (And tomorrow and the day after that — ad infinitum — until the work’s done). I need strong backs for hole-digging and pot and soil carrying and knowledgeable planters who know how to “massage” a rootball into a plantable state and placement into the chosen spot.

