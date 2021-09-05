Take a look at these homes on the market in Russellville

(Russellville, AR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Russellville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

7208 Ar-124, Russellville, 72802 3 Beds 2 Baths | $147,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in None

Lying on 2 great lots in Center Valley school district located just past the Hwy124/Gumlog Dollar General you'll find this 3 bedroom home with fenced in back yard and a great yard space on either side leaving you plenty of room for all the outdoor family activities. 2 outbuildings for additional storage.

47 Anderson Ln, Delaware, 72835 4 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,744 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This beautifully remodeled country home offers your family a private piece of paradise. From the seclusion of being nestled in the mountains to a private wooded setting and the large workshop with a potion heated & cooled this home has it all! Features include 4 spacious bedrooms, two full bathrooms, extra den, open floor plan with a large living area. An absolute must see! Home can be bought with an extra 1 acre and pond for $305,000

115 Hillcrest Drive, Russellville, 72802 3 Beds 3 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,100 Square Feet | Built in None

CLASSIC ELEGANCE abounds in this beautiful 3 BR, 2 1/2 BA brick home on a large corner lot in one of Russellville's most well-established neighborhoods. The spacious, double door entry opens to the lovely formal living and dining room. Large kitchen features built-in desk and shelving, glass display cabinets and bar seating open to the breakfast area and comfortable den with gas fireplace. Side entry door from the driveway allows easy access for guests. Master BR opens into the master BA with double vanity, garden tub, separate shower/toilet area and a large walk-in closet. On the back of the house the enclosed porch has a view of and easy access to the patio. Excellent storage throughout. The triple garage has easily accessible built-in storage. Great floor plan! Must see!

12229 W State Hwy 22 Highway, Dardanelle, 72834 3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,242 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Getting a new roof, new paint and several other repairs to make it shine like new! Sitting back off Hwy 22, on the corner of Liberty Road is a large home with a big country porch to enjoy all the nature and birds in the many mature trees. It has two living areas, one is formal and the other one has a brick fireplace for those chilly days. It has a huge laundry room storage room with lots of storage. There is a country sized dining room for the largest of tables that would seat 10 or more easily. The kitchen

