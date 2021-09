Amazon announced a new lineup of five Fire TV-branded smart TVs, plus a new Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming stick. “Smart TVs have been around for decades, and while the viewing experience has certainly improved in that time, people still don’t really use them for much outside of basic entertainment like watching movies or gaming,” Amazon vice president Daniel Rausch says. “However, we firmly believe TVs can and should do more for you. Our vision is to deliver a smarter and more intuitive TV that is seamlessly integrated with the other smart home products throughout your home. And, it should be simple to use.”