Take a look at these homes for sale in Lewiston

(Lewiston, ME) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lewiston than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

252 Lincoln Street, Lewiston, 04240 2 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 756 Square Feet | Built in 1891

Why rent when you can own? This affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath home has had many updates including fresh paint and flooring.Bathroom awaiting your finishing touches. Move in ready condition. This property would make a great first home or investment property.

398 Marsh Road, Sabattus, 04280 2 Beds 1 Bath | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,287 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Nice private 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch on 2.85 acres. This property is secluded with trees all around. It offers a fenced in area coming out of the basement and an animal containment system. It also has a finished room in the basement.

2159 Lisbon Road, Lewiston, 04240 2 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 784 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Completely remodeled and back to market. All new vinyl siding, new Cape style roof and shingles along with a second floor added at the same time. Access to the second floor not finished. Blown-in insulation added and windows installed. Great owner occupy home business opportunity. Do you currently have or are opening a home based business? This is a good opportunity to become established on a well traveled road with lots of exposure. This recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage on a commercial lot is business compatible. Put up a sign and have hundreds of cars and eyes see your business and what you have to offer. Live here and work here or use as a rental, this is a solid property with creative possibilities and potential.

4 Fiddlehead Lane, Poland, 04274 4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,952 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Lovely 4 bedroom cape on a well landscaped .59 acre lot. Home has been well cared for and has many updates including new Trex front steps and 18 x 20 Trex deck, privacy fence for the backyard, Butcherblock countertops, newer appliances, and partially finished space in the basement. Home offers two first floor bedrooms (or office space), updated bathrooms, gorgeous hardwood floors, and spacious closets. All of this is situated on a dead end road that is easily commutable to the Lewiston/Auburn area or the greater Portland area via I-95. Come take a look at this beautiful home!

